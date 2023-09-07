Consultants Take Stock of Your Intellectual Property Program

On Friday, September 8, 2023, the Southern California Chapter of the Institute of Management Consultants USA (imcusa.org) presents Taking Stock of Your Consulting Intellectual Property. The program takes place on Zoom from 8-9 AM Pacific Time. The topic will be presented by attorney and consultant Erin Austin. In this interactive session, Erin will share valuable insights and practical tips on how to assess and categorize your intellectual property. Attendees will discover effective strategies to safeguard their ideas and gain a competitive edge in the consulting industry. To get more information and to register, please visit the IMC SoCal event page.

According to Erin Austin, "Intellectual property is 21st century gold and the most valuable asset in your professional services business. But it is impossible to protect what you are unaware of. The best way to protect and maximize the value of your assets is to take stock of your "IP inventory", including raw materials, works-in-progress and finished goods."

A graduate of Harvard Law School, Erin Austin is a strategic lawyer and consultant who uses her 25+ years of practicing law to help founders of expertise-based firms build and protect saleable assets so that the business is ready to sell when the founder is ready to exit. Erin's experience as a lawyer and as an executive--at the intersection of business and the law--informs the elevated legal and strategic business advice she provides to her clients. Before founding her consulting firm Think Beyond IP, Erin worked as COO and general counsel at at large and small IP-driven companies, including Warner Brothers, Lionsgate (formerly known as Artisan), MGM, Teaching Strategies, and M3 USA Corp.