Consultants Learn How to Achieve the International CMC® Certification

About the Institute of Management Consultants
Founded in 1968, IMC USA exists to promote “excellence and ethics in management consulting through certification, education, and professional resources.” IMC USA is the recognized certifying body in the U.S. for the Certified Management Consultant® – CMC® designation. The CMC® conforms to the international standards of the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (CMC-global.org), of which IMC USA is a founding member. For more information about IMC USA membership, certification, Academy courses, and its annual Consult-Con conference for consultants, visit imcusa.org or contact IMC USA by phone at +18007934992.