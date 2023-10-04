Consultants Learn How to Achieve the International CMC® Certification

The Institute of Management Consultants USA (IMC USA, imcusa.org) will present an online program for consultants who want to learn how to achieve the globally-recognized Certified Management Consultant (CMC®) certification. The program is "CMC: What's In It for Me?" and takes place on Zoom on October 17, at 2:30 PM Eastern time. Attendees will learn the requirements for applying for the CMC®, hear about the process and benefits from actual CMC's who have gone through the application and exam process, and learn tips and techniques to optimize their application process. Consultants can save their spot for the October 17th event by registering on the CMC: What's In It for Me? event page.

According to IMC USA Board Director David T. Norman, "The CMC® Certification through IMC USA is the international gold standard of business consulting certifications. In the consulting industry where large firms are not only in the news (some have even received financial sanctions) for unethical practices, the CMC® focus on IMC's enforceable Code of Ethics and Code of Conduct becomes a real differentiator and competitive advantage for independent consultants and boutique firms. The CMC® mark is not a certification you can buy, but you earn it by proving your knowledge of the consulting process, your skills and expertise and your ability to get results and add transformative value for your clients."

The Certified Management Consultant™ (CMC®) mark is awarded to consultants who have achieved a level of performance that includes professional standards in technical competency and ethics, and global standards in consulting competencies, professional behavior, client and project management, and personal conduct. The applicants submit their application with client case studies and client references that the IMC USA Certification Committee contacts. Upon approval, applicants then take written and oral examinations to demonstrate their understanding of the management consulting process defined in IMC USA's Competency Framework as well as the IMC Code of Ethics and ethical aspects of consulting. The Certified Management Consultant (CMC®) designation, a focus on ethical consulting and IMC's internationally recognized competency framework are the core curriculum of its 2023 Consult-Con Conference for consultants.