Consciousness — www.SightBeyondSight.org Releases New Book on Intuitive Consciousness Empowerment

From: Jon Paul -- Cause Marketing PR Venture Group Kansas City , MO Thursday, January 28, 2021

How to become awakened to a state of Divine Source, that guides, directs, supports and encourages your soul, bringing you into successful meaning and fulfillment in your life. Hi, I'm Jon Paul, PR Guy of www.CharmWishPR.com . Here's my client Raine Dalrymple of www.SightBeyondSight.org to answer your question... I am Raine Dalrymple. My book is, "Sight Beyond Sight." I am the founder and CEO of Sight Beyond Sight. I have been interviewed by Rick Tobin of Destiny Echoes, via podcast. I've also been interviewed in a Podcast by Victoria Lynn Weston of Ayrial. Listening to motivational videos is crucial to calibrating the brain towards a success mindset. This creates an empowerment perspective that stirs a success mentality. Create a positive self-talk language that you repeat daily. Mantras that encourage your mind/emotion/spirit, such as, "I accept doors of opportunity that open up for me," have power in changing your life. Imprint a positive gentle experience into your routine by carving aside time for self-care such as having a bubble bath, going for a nature walk, light candles, journal, or write a poem. These meaningful exercises bring you closer to the authenticity of your soul being.



Raine has been in education for two decades, teaching in trauma, anxiety, ptsd etc, as well as in skill development in employment and skill building. She has worked with developmental disabilities, children, youth and adults, in behavioural consulting, incorporating creativity with all genres. In her early adult years she began having visions, which opened her up to the mystical world beyond. Intuition now guides her in her daily life. As the author of, "Sight Beyond Sight," she shares her encounters and experiences to empower others to expand in the gift of Consciousness. She has been featured on podcast shows with Ayrial and Destiny Echoes in the U.S. Avid readers of her new book release say, "I haven't been able to put it down." Passionate about offering guidance in intuitive readings and support in classes and programs globally, she can be reached by phone, email or at her website.



Thank You Raine for your response. Hi, Jon Paul, PR Guy here. For an epic interview, please contact me at www.charmwishpr.com . And, I'll share Raine Dalrymple's www.sightbeyondsight.org Bio, pics, and etc. to help your readers live the best life possible www.SightBeyondSight.org: Intuitive Consciousness Empowerment "Reading this book will be an enlightening journey into the depth of self-awareness. Sight Beyond Sight has precious potential to be a transformational experience into spiritual awareness." — The Ayrial Association Book: Sight Beyond Sight Other titles written by… (You): How Your Soul Truth Aligns With Cosmic Consciousness Brief summary of the book: In Sight Beyond Sight one discovers how raising our level of awareness brings us into the realm of connecting with consciousness. Consciousness is achieved by connecting oneself with Divine Intelligence and through this awakening, we are better able to navigate and direct our lives towards success and well being. What is the author's expertise? Holding a Bachelors degree and two decades of training and education in the areas of trauma, addiction, abuse, employment and art media, this author focuses on lifestyle, health & wellness and personal development that progresses the individual, family and community. Her interests in spiritual progression along with personal challenges and experiences have aligned with her education, to bring a unique bridging of science and the metaphysical. What is the topic of the book? The topic of this book is Consciousness. It involves the awakened state of the mind/body/spirit and its progression to "The Great Awakening" of one's soul. This is experienced and achieved through awareness of one's heart, mind, body and emotions that connect with the inner being, one's cell memory and connection with infinite intelligence. This level of awareness and then awakening brings the reader into a revelation of connection and prosperity of 'Soul Truth.' The reader is given practical and metaphysical perspectives to apply in their lives enabling them to live a life of fulfillment, meaning and achievement. What is the books Message? Where there is no way, make a way. It is a story about overcoming challenges and tapping into a source of energy that transforms and empowers. What inspired you to write and publish this book? I began having other worldly experiences that didn't make sense in the earthly understanding of life. This prompted me to share the experiences I had had with life challenges and the angels that came into my life to encourage me. What was the motivation for writing the book? My motivation was to share my experiences with others to cause them to be aware of more than a three-dimensional world of existence and to recognize the existence of God, the presence of Angels and other worldly intervention that comes from a cosmic realm. Favorite quote/line from the book: In that as a blessing and thee that enlightens



As I bow to the Universe and Infinite Intelligence



This expresses the spiritual intellect of wisdom, grace and faith that comes to ones soul awakening. Cite some lines from a book reviewer: "Reading this book will be an enlightening journey into the depth of self-awareness. Sight Beyond Sight has precious potential to be a transformational experience into spiritual awareness. The Ayrial Association Social Media links: Amazon, Kindle, Ingram bookstore, sightbeyondsight.org, sightbeyondsight222@gmail.com Website: sightbeyondsight.org Amazon.com Book: https://www.amazon.com/Sight-Beyond-Intuitive-Consciousness-Empowerment-ebook/dp/B08QTT1NT8/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=Sight+Beyond+Sight+Raine&qid=1611409011&sr=8-2 About www.sightbeyondsight.org: About ~ Jon Paul | PR Guy Writes direct-response public relations and marketing communications that helps small business owners increase leads and sales. Writes Intuitive Cause Marketing PR Venture campaigns in the arts/sciences of self-fulfilling, self-sustaining, self-efficiency and "Going green" markets. Also writes the sales copy that helps business owners start, buy or geometrically grow businesses in the nutritional supplements, personal development, talent scout curation, e-preneur and publisher niches. And, also builds marketing funnels that acquire new customers, get them to buy more, and get them to buy faster. Lastly, monitors business owners markets, looks for ways to promote businesses, keep people talking about the businesses, upgrades what business owners are trying to do, and not miss out on what's possible with their businesses.


