Connectiv Holdings and Insurance Forums Acquire National Medicare Insurance Industry Conference

Thursday, January 13, 2022

New York, NY. January 13, 2022: Two highly regarded, insurance industry focused companies announced today the acquisition of the National Medicare Insurance Industry Conference created by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

The annual conference is recognized as the leading national event for the Medicare Supplement industry. First held in 2006, the conference brings together those active in the pricing, administration, marketing and selling of Medicare insurance solutions and in recent years has included many important companies in the broader Medicare ecosystem.

"The Medicare insurance industry continues to grow exponentially and plays a pivotal role in society. We are committed to further developing this important event and making it even more valuable for attendees," says Jay Weintraub, CEO and founder of Connectiv Holdings, the primary acquiring company. Connectiv Holdings has a rich history of building industry leading events beginning with LeadsCon in 2008. It is known for creating InsurTech Connect, the world's largest gathering for insurance innovation with more than 7,000 people, and their portfolio also includes HR Transform, Blueprint, and Manifest, covering the future of work, real estate tech, and logistics tech respectively.

"An important dimension of this conference is its proven ability to attract insurance distributors, agents and brokers," adds Sam Melamed, Founder of Insurance Forums. "As the world's largest insurance agent online community, we look forward to playing a vital role in building upon the solid foundation."

"These two individuals have the passion, expertise and the necessary manpower and technology to ensure that future events are not just bigger but also better," notes Jesse Slome, founder of the conference and director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. "I am absolutely thrilled and excited with anticipation of where this event is headed."

As a symbol for the exciting future ahead, the National Medicare Insurance Industry Conference will operate as Medicarians and moves to Las Vegas for the first time, taking place June 7-8, 2022 at the MGM Grand.

About American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI)

Based in Westlake Village, CA, the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance is a national organization that advocates for the importance of Medicare insurance planning and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare solutions. AAMSI hosts the leading online directory listing local Medicare insurance agents.

About Connectiv Holdings

Headquartered in New York City, Connectiv Holdings is an events studio that helps catalyze industry innovation and transformation through the creation and operation of global gatherings. Responsible for hundreds of thousands of connections - including building LeadsCon, Mobile Apps Unlocked, InsureTech Connect, InsureTech Connect Asia, HR Transform, Blueprint, and Manifest. Its passion for connecting people will lead Connectiv to launch four event brands in 2023.

About Insurance Forums

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Insurance Forums is the world's largest online insurance agent community. Founded in 2006 by Sam Melamed, Melamed is a secondary owner of InsureTech Connect conference and CEO of NationalCare Dental.