Connect with Baby Boomers on End-of-Life Issues With the Before I Die Festival in a Box™

Funeral directors and cemeterians who want to generate pre-need sales can learn how to hold an end-of-life conversation-starting event with the Before I Die Festival in a Box™ by Gail Rubin, Certified Thanatologist and The Doyenne of Death®. (A doyenne is a woman considered senior in a group who knows a lot about a particular subject.) The book and additional materials will be released March 15, 2023.

"Before I Die Festivals provide unique and innovative ways to entertain while educating about end-of-life issues, to get people to plan for our 100% mortality rate," said Rubin.

Using behind-the-scenes tours, activities, games, speakers, and other outside-the-box activities, Before I Die Festivals offer thought-provoking content within memorable and life-affirming events. The Before I Die Festival in a Box shows how to draw potential clients to a funeral home or cemetery without having to experience the death of a loved one.

Festival in a Box Contents

The book's contents offer ways a festival can help connect with boomers and younger generations, get positive local news coverage, and sell services before a family needs them. The book includes:

How to find festival sponsors and partners

A step-by-step marketing plan for your festival

Ways to generate publicity and draw event attendees

Entertaining movies and TV programs that also educate about pre-need planning

How to collect warm leads from festival attendees.

The Before I Die Festival in a Box includes these conversation-starting tools in addition to the book:

Newly-Dead® The Game playing cards and instructions for Couples and Singles, as well as Newly-Dead Bingo

A four-DVD set of the TV interview series hosted by Rubin, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don't Plan to Die

Death Cafe ground rules and information sheet for participants

Bare Bones Checklist to help collect information for an Upon My Death letter

Plus, one hour of consulting time with author Gail Rubin, who has coordinated multiple Before I Die Festivals.

The Before I Die Festival in a Box package, available only from www.BeforeIDieFestivals.com, sells for $219.99. The paperback book alone (ISBN 979-8-9868388-0-9), as well as an eBook version (ISBN 979-8-9868388-1-6), will be available separately through online retailers for $49.99. Book orders may also be placed through bookstores. The publisher is Light Tree Press.

Before I Die Festival in New Mexico

Rubin is coordinating the 6th Before I Die New Mexico Festival in Albuquerque October 16-21, 2023, right after the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Gail@agoodgoodbye.com.

Author Gail Rubin, CT, is a pioneering death educator who uses humor, film clips and outside-the-box activities to prompt people to plan for end-of-life issues. She is a Certified Funeral Celebrant, an award-winning author and speaker, funeral industry journalist, and host of a podcast and TV series. She was one of the first people to hold a Death Cafe in the United States and has coordinated Before I Die Festivals for many years. Learn more at www.AGoodGoodbye.com.