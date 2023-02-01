Speaker
Connect with Baby Boomers on End-of-Life Issues With the Before I Die Festival in a Box™
Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death, Funeral Expert Gail Rubin, The Doyenne of Death, Funeral Expert
Albuquerque, NM
Wednesday, February 1, 2023


Before I Die Festival in a Box™ cover
 

Funeral directors and cemeterians who want to generate pre-need sales can learn how to hold an end-of-life conversation-starting event with the Before I Die Festival in a Box™ by Gail Rubin, Certified Thanatologist and The Doyenne of Death®. (A doyenne is a woman considered senior in a group who knows a lot about a particular subject.) The book and additional materials will be released March 15, 2023.

"Before I Die Festivals provide unique and innovative ways to entertain while educating about end-of-life issues, to get people to plan for our 100% mortality rate," said Rubin.

Using behind-the-scenes tours, activities, games, speakers, and other outside-the-box activities, Before I Die Festivals offer thought-provoking content within memorable and life-affirming events. The Before I Die Festival in a Box shows how to draw potential clients to a funeral home or cemetery without having to experience the death of a loved one.

Festival in a Box Contents

The book's contents offer ways a festival can help connect with boomers and younger generations, get positive local news coverage, and sell services before a family needs them. The book includes:

  • How to find festival sponsors and partners
  • A step-by-step marketing plan for your festival
  • Ways to generate publicity and draw event attendees
  • Entertaining movies and TV programs that also educate about pre-need planning
  • How to collect warm leads from festival attendees.

The Before I Die Festival in a Box includes these conversation-starting tools in addition to the book:

  • Newly-Dead® The Game playing cards and instructions for Couples and Singles, as well as Newly-Dead Bingo
  • A four-DVD set of the TV interview series hosted by Rubin, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don't Plan to Die
  • Death Cafe ground rules and information sheet for participants
  • Bare Bones Checklist to help collect information for an Upon My Death letter
  • Plus, one hour of consulting time with author Gail Rubin, who has coordinated multiple Before I Die Festivals.

The Before I Die Festival in a Box package, available only from www.BeforeIDieFestivals.com, sells for $219.99. The paperback book alone (ISBN 979-8-9868388-0-9), as well as an eBook version (ISBN 979-8-9868388-1-6), will be available separately through online retailers for $49.99. Book orders may also be placed through bookstores. The publisher is Light Tree Press.

Before I Die Festival in New Mexico

Rubin is coordinating the 6th Before I Die New Mexico Festival in Albuquerque October 16-21, 2023, right after the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Sponsorship opportunities are available by contacting Gail@agoodgoodbye.com.

Author Gail Rubin, CT, is a pioneering death educator who uses humor, film clips and outside-the-box activities to prompt people to plan for end-of-life issues. She is a Certified Funeral Celebrant, an award-winning author and speaker, funeral industry journalist, and host of a podcast and TV series. She was one of the first people to hold a Death Cafe in the United States and has coordinated Before I Die Festivals for many years. Learn more at www.AGoodGoodbye.com.

Gail Rubin, CT, is author and host of the award-winning book and television series, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die, Hail and Farewell: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates and Tips, and KICKING THE BUCKET LIST: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die.

Rubin is a Certified Thanatologist (that's a death educator) and a popular speaker who uses humor and films to get the end-of-life and funeral planning conversation started. She "knocked 'em dead" with her TEDx talk, A Good Goodbye. She provides continuing education credit classes for attorneys, doctors, nurses, social workers, hospice workers, financial planners, funeral directors and other professionals. She's a Certified Funeral Celebrant and funeral planning consultant who has been interviewed in national and local print, broadcast and online media.

Known as The Doyenne of Death®, she is the event coordinator of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival and author of a guide to holding such festivals. Her podcast is also called The Doyenne of Death®. She produces videos about the funeral business and related topics. Her YouTube Channel features more than 600 videos!

Rubin is a member of the Association for Death Education and Counseling, the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association, Toastmasters International and the National Speakers Association. Her speaking profile is available at eSpeakers.com.

Gail Rubin has been interviewed about funeral planning issues in national and local broadcast, print and online media. Outlets include The Huffington Post, Money Magazine, Kiplinger, CBS Radio News, WGN-TV,  and local affiliates for NPR, PBS, FOX, ABC-TV, CBS-TV and NBC-TV. Albuquerque Business First named her as one of their 2019 Women of Influence.

Sign up for a free planning form and occasional informative newsletter at her website, AGoodGoodbye.com.
