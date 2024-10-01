Conflicts in Aging Parent and Adult Children Relationships

Denver, CO – October 1, 2024. Relationships between aging parents and adult children do not always go smoothly. Both sides can have unrealistic expectations about receiving care and support throughout life.

How might support between grown children and parents predict the quality of future caregiving relationships? Young children who have positive relationships with their parents are more likely to become their caregivers.

On the other hand, strained relationships result from adult children's failure to establish relationships, hold down a job, or live independently, which can cause parents to wonder where they went wrong. In these situations, aging parents have few expectations that their children will care for them in old age.

Recently Released Video: Caregiving Healthcare Retirement | Valuing Independence and Planning for the Future

Thoughts of caregiving, health, and retirement link together, especially when aging parents have mid-life health issues that increase with age. While it may be unpleasant to discuss and plan for difficult-to-predict situations, practical planning can alleviate worry for older adults who value their independence.

In her recently released video, Wilson shares three reasons families avoid talking about planning for caregiving, health care, financial, and legal matters. She also discusses seven areas that affect the ability of aging parents and caregivers to plan for and receive care.

Family Discussions About Caregiving

Discussing these challenges can help adults of all ages who want to be healthy and live well in their retirement years. According to the National Health and Aging Trends Study, 50% of people age 55 or older have 4 or 5 medical conditions, with many of these individuals having a diagnosis of dementia or Alzheimer's.

Attention to health is even more important in younger years. Being diagnosed with multiple medical conditions often leads to needing support from family or friends and hands-on care with daily activities. Aging parents who may want to live independently must rely on others for daily assistance.

Frequent and early caregiving, health, and retirement discussions can be beneficial to create mutually supportive relationships between aging parents and adult children that will last a lifetime.

Pamela D Wilson Caregiving Expert, Advocate, & Speaker

Wilson is a caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting caregivers and care receivers. Through information on her website, online courses, YouTube Channel, 1:1 consultations, power of attorney services, and speaking events, she provides practical, detailed step-by-step education and instructions to guide professional and family caregivers and adults facing change in health and uncertainty about the Future.

Learn more about Pamela at www.pameladwilson.com.

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816 Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

#