Company Connecting Writers to Publishers, Agents, Film Producers Expands During Pandemic; Seeks New Owners to Further Expand

While the pandemic has been devastating for many businesses leading to millions of closures and bankruptcies, it has proved a boon to one company PublishersAgentsFilms (www.publishersagentsfilms.com) which operates online in connecting writers and filmmakers to publishers, agents, and film producers. Sales doubled over the previous year, because book and script writers had plenty of time at home to write their books and scripts, work with ghostwriters to write for them, or create book and script video trailers to pitch their material. Then they wanted to find publishers, agents, or producers to publish their books or produce their films.

The company, founded over 17 years ago and now based in Lafayette, California, was right there to help them develop their material and make connections. In turn, the writers and filmmakers from U.S., Canada, the U.K., Hong Kong, Australia, Sweden, and other countries around the world, found the company through referrals from publishers, agents, past clients, and people finding the website on the Internet, without the company doing any publicity to get clients. Over the years, the company has worked with over 1500 clients and gained over 300 testimonials.

So now, to enable the company to grow even further and go global, as well as make connections in other industries, the current owner is seeking to sell to new owners, an acquisition by a larger company, or an investment by venture capitalists or angel investors.

The way the company works is this. So far the company has primarily made connections in the publishing and film industries, but it has also made connections for clients pitching projects in the music, investment, and games and toys industries, and those seeking publicity in the media. It has also had a few clients seeking to contact meeting planners and law enforcement professionals. The basic platform connects individuals and companies by a personalized email using special software with contacts in any selected industry. Individual just send a query letter briefly describing their project and its appeal, and then interested contacts respond to them directly for more information. Then, that can turn into a publishing, film, or other kind of deal.

The company recently established the VC Connection (www.thevcconnection.com) to promote the service to entrepreneurs and business owners seeking VC and angel capital for their business. Additionally, it set up an affiliate company My Promeo (www.mypromeo.com), which creates videos to promote products, services, books, songs, and films, and to send personal greetings. The Video Connection features promotional, informational, and personal videos that range from 30 seconds to 3 minutes, and sometimes a little longer. So far the company has primarily created sizzle reels for clients pitching their books or scripts to the publishers, agents, and film producers.

The company founder, Gini Graham Scott, PhD. has an extensive track record as a writer, film producer, and entrepreneur. She has published over 250 books, 50 with traditional publishers and 200 through her company Changemakers Publishing, which specializes in popular business and self-help books. She has written and executive produced 12 feature films, documentaries, and TV series, featured at www.changemakersproductionsfilms.com. She has written the lyrics for and produced over 150 songs with several collaborators who write the music. These songs are featured at www.changemakersmusic.com. She works with dozens of clients as a writer of books, scripts, book proposals, and other materials. She has a PhD from U.C. Berkeley, a JD from the University of San Francisco Law School, and five MAs from Cal State East Bay. You can find extensive information about her at her website www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com and on LinkedIn. If you put her name in Google, you'll get about 150,000 hits

If you are interested in pitching or promoting a book or script – or are interested in being a partner or the owner of a company that could turn into a multi-million dollar global empire that makes connections with decision-makers in any industry, you can contact the company for more information at PublishersAgentsFilms, www.publishersagentsfilms.com, publisheragents@att.net, (925) 385-0608

