From: Jonn Pirincci -- Comedian Sherman Oaks , CA Monday, December 20, 2021

Jon Pirincci has been doing comedy and acting for over thirty years.Worked with Jay Leno and other top comics.He was also motivated to do a podcast from the top comedians-actors-actresesin the world. Great motivational stories that will make you laugh,live and learn about their lives and help yours also.