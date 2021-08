Friday, August 27, 2021

Jon Pirincci has been doing comedy for thirty years.He did a great podcast called Comics Karma on the top comedians in the US. It is about the lives from the past and the future they want..Many were on Johnny Carson,Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel , Jimmy Fallon and all over the US.

So listen to the 26 shows and you will laugh, learn and love the one life you want. I did and you will also.. Coment also will be great.