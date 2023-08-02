Colorado Patent Lawyer Jeff Schell Joins Erez Capital as a Venture Partner

Erez Capital, an emerging venture capital fund investing in disruptive technologies, is thrilled to announce its addition of 40 Venture Partners to join the fund. These new partners will play an important role in the quickly developing artificial intelligence ecosystem - specifically in the proptech, medtech and fintech sectors. Respected Colorado entrepreneur and patent lawyer Jeff Schell of Schell IP will Erez Capital as one of its Venture Partners. In this role, Jeff will facilitate investment-related efforts for Erez Capital primarily involving Colorado startups and provide relevant intellectual property support.
Jeff will continue his efforts to separately advise and direct several leading Colorado companies. Aside from his role with Erez Capital, Jeff currently provides legal support and Fractional Chief Intellectual Property Officer services in private practice.
"I am excited to bring new capital formation opportunities for Colorado, while exposing Erez Capital to the exceptional talent base that the state offers." - Jeff Schell, Venture Partner
"This is an exciting new chapter for Erez Capital, creating a new collaborative model to drive rapid acceleration and growth for pre-seed and seed-stage technology startup companies." - Michael Benezra, Managing Partner
As part of its commitment to pushing boundaries and driving transformation, Erez Capital has diligently sought out Venture Partners who share our vision and possess unique expertise in their respective fields. The addition of academic experts, research directors, private equity principals, venture capital partners, fund managers, CEO's, attorneys, investment bankers, startup founders, and experienced investors to our network significantly bolsters its capabilities, propelling us forward in achieving its ambitious goals.
VENTURE PARTNERS
Omar Agely, Managing Partner Mandatory Ventures
Garth Daniels, CEO Ensign Global Fund
Kenneth Asher, CEO Kasher Capital
Jonah Zahnd, Manager for Social Impact Investing Harvard Business School
John Brice, Managing Partner Poseidon Capital Partners
Lawrence Jen, Managing Partner Anderson Angels
Andrew Cohen, VP YE Ventures
Brandon Kortokrax, Venture Associate Moonshots Capital
Pankaj Kedia, Managing Partner 2468 Ventures
Jim Lewis, Managing Partner Freestone Group
James Lubin, Partner Indigo Ventures
Joe Mikhail, CEO YouVue
Eric Mayo, Managing Partner Terra Incognita Capital
Mohammed Nagda, Venture Partner, NexGen Venture Partners
A.J. Noronha, Managing Partner, GX Ventures
Mario Pazos, Managing Partner, Moana Capital
Tyler Norkus, VP Ideanomics (NYSE:IDEX)
Keena Pierre, Chief of Staff, Zane Venture Fund
Brahm Pillai, Managing Partner Pillai Capital
Deepak Ramanathan, Director of Capital Markets Regent L.P.
Jeff Schell, Managing Director, Proov; Schell IP
Amari Smothers A.I and VC
Dr. Aakash Saraiya, Physician Google Health
Varun Sharat, Managing Partner Charybdis Capital Management
Nick Sterlacci, Co-Founder OneDeal
Tom Vollbrecht, Zion Bank
Bryan Feinberg, CEO Zephyr Technology Ventures
Advisory Board
Leonard Johnson, CEO Artificial Intelligence Economic Development Corp
Dr. Cvic Innocent, CTO & Founder Estate Protocol
Tim Ramdeed, Managing Partner Dharma Capital Partners
Mike Berson, CEO Chainstarters
Eugene Buff, EIR Northeastern University
Steven Friedmutter, CEO SF Ventures
About Schell IP:
Founded by one of the leading patent lawyers and entrepreneurs in Denver, Jeffrey Schell, Schell IP offers best in class patent law services for innovators in Colorado and beyond. One of the few patent attorneys in Colorado to successfully commercialize his own intellectual property into multiple eight figure companies, founder Jeff Schell works with companies of all stages to achieve actionable barriers to competition for innovators and new products. Jeff currently advises, invests in and serves as "Fractional" Chief Intellectual Property Officer for promising ventures.
For more information, please visit https://www.schellip.com.