Colorado Author’s Debut Historical Fiction Novel Becomes an Instant Amazon Bestseller and a #1 New Release

November 29, Denver, Colorado—Author Jeannette Seibly recently launched her first historical fiction novel, The Old Wooden Rocker, and with over 2000 eBook downloads in its first few days, it hit #1 in 8 categories on Amazon, became an international bestseller, and was a #1 new release.

Seibly is known as the Leadership Results Coach for her work as an award-winning executive coach, and has published multiple books related to "bragging" to land your dream career, to get the promotion, and to sell yourself and your products anytime anywhere.

In her new historical fiction piece, The Old Wooden Rocker, you'll meet new landowners George and Catherina Gunther, who struggle to create a new and promising family legacy where hope, hard work, and success would prevail. They had the perfect farm … and a large and perfect family. Each promised the other that neither would fall into the destructive trap created by their ancestors.



On a summer day in 1939, everything changed. The family's curse reared its head—the one that had passed through generations. A curse seeded by greed and silence. The destiny propelled by their forebears' mistakes threatens to destroy the couple's cherished dreams.

Seibly weaves a page-turning story of regrets, secrets, and lies at the heart of one family's legacy.

Readers may find that even when promises are made and not kept … family traditions can change for the better.

Although fiction, the story was inspired by Seibly's own genealogy work that was researched with her mother. "When I was in 9th grade, I wrote a story about an old woman sitting in an old wooden rocker. In the story my character gazed out a window, recounting her regrets. Now, after exploring a lot of my family's history, that makes sense. I found my family's stories fascinating."

The book, 20 years in the making, is finally finding its way onto bookshelves. "In discovering my family's history, I had an opportunity to explore family legacies and the impact they have today. These, and other people's stories, inspired me to write this book."

Press inquiries & book club inquiries: Jeannette Seibly is available for in-person and online interviews for all media formats. Contact her at JLSeibly@SeibCo.com or 303-917-2993 or visit her website: www.SeibCo.com