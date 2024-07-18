From: Author U -- Judith Briles Denver , CO Thursday, July 18, 2024

For Immediate Release



Contact: Judith Briles



Judith@Briles.com



303-885-2207 Colorado Author Wins #1 in Historical Fantasy Fiction https://thebookshepherd.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Bookfiars-COLO-Blv-10-19-Southlands-10-20-2.png" /> July 22, 2024, Denver CO. The Secret Hamlet, Dr. Judith Briles' second book in the Harmonie series was awarded WINNER in the Fantasy Historical Fiction category from the American Fiction Awards. Co-written with Brian Barnes, it is set in the 11th century, the power of Nichol is turned loose with her wolf dog Shadow by her side when she becomes the target of a ruthless priest and an evil half-brother. Her website is www.JudithBrilesBooks.com.



This is not the first award Dr. Briles has garnered. Since the publication of her bestselling book, The Women's Guide to Financial Savvy in the eighties, 56 awards have come her way for various books. They have been featured in more than 1,500 print, radio, and television programs. Her book, The Author's Walk has already earned multiple book awards and was published in 2023. It was written for aspiring authors and authors who need to rediscover their mojo and passion. She is the host of the AuthorU-Your Guide to Book Publishing podcast. It has been ranked in the top 10 podcasts for book marketing by Feedspot and top 100 by Goodpods for publishing information. Since first broadcasting, it has received over 18 million downloads. Dr. Briles will be featured and signing her latest books at several Barnes & Noble bookstores over the summer and fall, including: August 3 BN Southlands, Aurora CO August 4 BN Book Fair Briargate, Colorado Springs, CO



August 27 BN Denver West Village, Lakewood CO October 19 BN Book Fair – Colorado Blvd, Glendale CO



October 20 BN Book Fair – Southlands, Aurora CO November 23 BN Book Fair – Denver West Village, Lakewood CO



November 24 BN Book Fair – Lone Tree CO



"Meeting book readers in bookstores is always a highlight of my day. Answering questions, sharing ideas and experiences is always fun for me. At the events, I always encourage to discover my special book website, www.JudithBrilesBooks.com. I'm a cook, and one of the giveaways is a short book of my personal recipes."



###



