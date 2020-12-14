Claus Raasted, Author of 'The Innovation Cycle' Shares Ideas on 'Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal' Podcast

Thought Leader Claus Raasted offered terrific advice for business owners on "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," which was named one of the Top 50 Podcasts for Thought Leaders by Thinkers360.com. The podcast is available on Audible

"Claus offered tremendous ideas and insights for people who own their businesses and who want to write a book to stand out from the crowd, leave a lasting legacy, or create a valuable marketing tool in the form of a book," said Dan Janal, who has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. He helps business people write their books by offering services as book coaching, developmental editing, and ghostwriting. For more information, go to WriteYourBookInAFlash.com.

His tips include:

Every page needs to be the entrance to a book.

The reader should be able to flip through your book at random and find valuable information.

If a chapter is 26 pages long, it will scare people away. People won't go back.

There was a time when a book was something magical. There were all sorts of gatekeepers. Today, there are no barriers to entry.

I am in the last generation that had an analog childhood and a digital adulthood.

I've written 30 books but I really don't like to write. So I do it fast and efficient.

https://amzn.to/3qVwPzT

About Dan Janal

Dan Janal works with business owners who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition by writing a book.



As a book coach, developmental editor and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business.

Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. His latest book is "Write Your Book in a Flash." He also hosts a podcast, "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," where he interviews business owners who have written books.

He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University.

He's a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor.

He has interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush.

He has won writing and reporting awards from the William Randolph Hearst Foundation, National Education Association-Florida Teaching Profession, and the Greater Orlando Press Club.

For more information go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com

About Claus Raasted

Claus Raasted is an executive coach specializing in innovation and storytelling. He's had the good fortune of having worked with some impressive organizations; from assisting IKEA Centres with rolling out global strategy to having Disney Imagineers visit our events for inspiration.

Part of his work today consists of helping clients both big and small with tackling the problems of tomorrow - and sometimes this happens in the form of regular consulting gigs.

For information, go to: https://clausraasted.wixsite.com/clausraasted