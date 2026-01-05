Speaker
Christmas in Kenya Was Beautiful because IT is transforming lives
Los Angeles, CA
Monday, January 5, 2026

 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

www.every.org

 

Esther's Childrens Home, Happy Gardents Community School, Korara Family Clinic, Karara Family Care Center's Lab...... A powerful Finish to 2025...going up country  to grow after restaring in Nairobi and finding a new site to grow in.

School recommences after setting up two new classrooms and at the right moment will reopen in Nairobi and plan to move up country and reopen a larger site.  It is campaigning to create funds,  wider sustainable practices and and use these gifts to serve more students & staff.  Their board gathering funds a dynamic future.

https://www.facebook.com/HappyGardensCommunityOrganization

Please help Margaret, Lydia, Esther, Kyalo and others in the team raise the rest of their spending plan to become sustainable and make room for the 110 students in the Nairobi slum that depend on this school for education.

Look at www.every.org to find out the projects that began to coalesce this year and this month we will be reporting on what was raised through events, projects, programs and IT to raise the roof, pay for the operations and develop a business model independent of gifts from others alone.

Funding with focus and working with www.every.org with Margaret Heighton.

Thanking all the new interest and beneficial help of 2025.

For young women, the No End to Love empowers girls to end period poverty project:

https://www.every.org/noendtolove/f/empower-girls-end-period (the link to follow and make a donation)

New ways of helping girls and raising spirits and overhead in new ways.

DONATIONS INFO:

https://happygardenscommunityschool.com/contact-us/

 
44
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Cynthyny Lebo
Title: Director
Group: New Education Options, Inc
Dateline: Sherman Oaks, CA United States
Main Phone: 818-742-5099
