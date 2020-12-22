Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Chiropractic Expert, Dr. Romina Ghassemi offers insight on Arthritis to CAREX
Text Graphics
Chiropractic Expert, Dr. Romina Ghassemi offers insight on Arthritis to CAREX
From:
Dr. Romina Ghassemi -- Bax-u Posture Support Brace Dr. Romina Ghassemi -- Bax-u Posture Support Brace
Santa Monica , CA
Tuesday, December 22, 2020


Chiropractic Expert, Dr. Romina Ghassemi offers insight on Arthritis to CAREX
 

https://bax-u.com/

Poor posture is the leading underlying cause as well as aggravating cause of many daily damages such as: Muscle Fatigue, Sprains/Strains, Joint Changes (arthritic changes), Nerve Irritation ( pain/ numbness & tingling/ neuropathy) Skeletal Changes ( reverse neck/text neck & Disc injuries/ Bone Spurs) and early degenerative arthritic changes to the body. 

It is always important to take care of your posture. Many people do not pay attention to that of their body. The main thing I can recommend is to change your habits that affect your posture. 

For example, always make sure to sit at a 90 degree angle while working on your computer, sit up straight and invest in a posture corrector. With every inch you slouch you add 10 pounds of pressure on your spine.  
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Dr. Romina Ghassemi
Group: THINK HEALTHY INC.
Dateline: SANTA MONICA, CA United States
Direct Phone: 866-866-2225
Cell Phone: 866-866-2225
Jump To Dr. Romina Ghassemi -- Bax-u Posture Support Brace Jump To Dr. Romina Ghassemi -- Bax-u Posture Support Brace
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics