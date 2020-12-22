From: Dr. Romina Ghassemi -- Bax-u Posture Support Brace Santa Monica , CA Tuesday, December 22, 2020



Chiropractic Expert, Dr. Romina Ghassemi offers insight on Arthritis to CAREX https://bax-u.com/ Poor posture is the leading underlying cause as well as aggravating cause of many daily damages such as: Muscle Fatigue, Sprains/Strains, Joint Changes (arthritic changes), Nerve Irritation ( pain/ numbness & tingling/ neuropathy) Skeletal Changes ( reverse neck/text neck & Disc injuries/ Bone Spurs) and early degenerative arthritic changes to the body.



It is always important to take care of your posture. Many people do not pay attention to that of their body. The main thing I can recommend is to change your habits that affect your posture.



For example, always make sure to sit at a 90 degree angle while working on your computer, sit up straight and invest in a posture corrector. With every inch you slouch you add 10 pounds of pressure on your spine.

