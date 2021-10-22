Speaker
Child proofing your home
Jeanette Chasworth -- The Color Whisperer Jeanette Chasworth -- The Color Whisperer
Los Angeles, CA
Friday, October 22, 2021

 



A client asked last week about how to handle kids in her home.  She was afraid of having nice stuff because of the kids.  I shared with her how I handle children in my home.

My niece and nephew were raised here, so I will start there.

First, I should say that I collect teapots and have them all over the house as well as some other fragile things.  I never babyproofed my house for the kids.   They were here most weekends, Friday early afternoon to evening Sunday.  They never broke a single thing. They were here from the time the oldest was 1 till they were grown.

As they grew older and curious I would either bring the item down to them or bring them up to it and show them.  This is the lid, this is how it works. I would tell them that they needed to be gentle or it would break.   I showed them how I handled it gently.    Don't touch, just makes them want to touch.  On some things, I explained WHY they shouldn't touch or why they needed an adult as well.  They loved to cook and I used the same methodology there.

Never had a problem!

When other kids came over, I used the same tactics.  Never had a problem.

Now when my mother-in-law came over, she ALWAYS broke something.  She didn't listen as well as the children, but that's a letter for another day.

Another thing I did with the kids and I encourage all my clients to do with kids is to designate a kid-friendly zone.

Nobody wants to be told no all the time.  They need a place to play and be rambunctious.  

Take a day and build a tent in the living room.  Then put it back when you're done.  If you have a loft or something, make it the kid zone.  Put up paper on the wall that they can draw on, hang up kid pictures.

When kids have a place where there's a yes, and they are taught how to handle the "fragile", they will appreciate them both.

You start teaching your kids manners at a young age, teaching them respect for nice things is no different.

