Child proofing your home

Friday, October 22, 2021





A client asked last week about how to handle kids in her home. She was afraid of having nice stuff because of the kids. I shared with her how I handle children in my home.

My niece and nephew were raised here, so I will start there.



First, I should say that I collect teapots and have them all over the house as well as some other fragile things. I never babyproofed my house for the kids. They were here most weekends, Friday early afternoon to evening Sunday. They never broke a single thing. They were here from the time the oldest was 1 till they were grown.



As they grew older and curious I would either bring the item down to them or bring them up to it and show them. This is the lid, this is how it works. I would tell them that they needed to be gentle or it would break. I showed them how I handled it gently. Don't touch, just makes them want to touch. On some things, I explained WHY they shouldn't touch or why they needed an adult as well. They loved to cook and I used the same methodology there.



Never had a problem!



When other kids came over, I used the same tactics. Never had a problem.



Now when my mother-in-law came over, she ALWAYS broke something. She didn't listen as well as the children, but that's a letter for another day.

Another thing I did with the kids and I encourage all my clients to do with kids is to designate a kid-friendly zone.



Nobody wants to be told no all the time. They need a place to play and be rambunctious.



Take a day and build a tent in the living room. Then put it back when you're done. If you have a loft or something, make it the kid zone. Put up paper on the wall that they can draw on, hang up kid pictures.



When kids have a place where there's a yes, and they are taught how to handle the "fragile", they will appreciate them both.



You start teaching your kids manners at a young age, teaching them respect for nice things is no different.