December 20, 2021

Chicago's Newest Condo Tower Welcomes International Real Estate Professionals for an Exclusive Preview, Year-end Celebration and Officer Installation

Cirrus Condominiums in the modern, urban redevelopment neighborhood of Lakeshore East, opened its doors for the first time to members of the FIABCI-USA Chicago/Midwest Council. Gathering for their first in person networking reception in some time on Thursday evening December 16, the members were treated to previews of the latest development in Chicago's Prix d' Excellence Award-winning Master Planned Community.

Set at the intersection of the Lake Michigan and the Chicago River, Lendlease and Magellan are developing the crown jewel of Lakeshore East. As part of a 3-building master plan sits Cirrus, a 47-story, 350-unit luxury condominium building with residences from 1-4 bedrooms and priced from the mid-$400k's to over $4M. With over 48,000 square feet of amenities and a brand new park, Cascade Park, right outside the door, luxury has a new address at Cirrus.

To mark the occasion, FIABCI-USA President Eugenia Foxworth of Foxworth Realty in New York installed the Officers for 2022 in the presence of FIABCI World President 1996-97 Sheldon Good and FIABCI World Board Member Rusmin Lawin from Indonesia. The officers are William Endsley, Principal, World Citizen Consulting as President; Betty Milam, Broker, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services as President-Elect; Hollie Himmelman, Broker, @properties as Immediate-Past President; Elizabeth Kinsella, Global Members Services Manager, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World as Secretary/Treasurer; Marsha Collins-Mroz, Managing Broker/Consultant, MyGlobalPartner Team as Vice-President; Dmitriy Selektor, Associate Broker, eXp Realty, Bloomfield, MI, as Vice-President; Dr. Margo Weinstein, MW Leadership Consultants as Vice-President; Nancy Suvarnamani, President, Century 21 S.G.R. as Vice-President; and Gizo Ujarmeli, CEO, AMAXIMMO LLC, Wausau East, WI, as Director.

"With this outstanding leadership team, the mission of FIABCI to showcase the best in the global real estate community is in good hands and I am already impressed with the programs they have planned for next year," noted President Foxworth. The Board immediately got to work by welcoming a delegation from the Ministry of National Development Planning, Republic of Indonesia to Chicago on Sunday December 19 in their study tour of the development of Chicago and the Burnham Plan in preparation for the moving of the Capital from Jakarta to a new master planned city in East Kalimantan.

--------------------------------

FIABCI, the International Real Estate Federation provides access and opportunity for real estate professionals interested in gaining knowledge, sharing information and conducting international business. With members in 70 countries, including 100 Professional Associations, 65 Academic Institutions and individual members from all professions of the sector, FIABCI is the most representative organization of the real estate industry in the world and holds special consultative status with the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations. For more information about FIABC visit www.fiabci.org/. # # #