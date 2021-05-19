Chicago Tribune Calls On Astrologer Anne For Astro ‘How To’

The Chicago Tribune, one of the top daily newspapers in the country with a history stretching back to 1847, recently called on Chicago astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike - "Astrologer Anne" - as its source for the article "Happy horoscope season: A beginner's guide to astrology," by reporter Bianca Sanchez.

"It was such a pleasure speaking with Bianca," Nordhaus-Bike said. "She asked insightful questions that allowed us to cover the gamut of astrological topics."

As Sanchez noted in her article, "At the moment of your birth, the stars, planets, moon, and sun aligned. How those astronomical objects hung in the sky determines everything there is to know about your personal astrology."

The article goes on to explain astronomy, the zodiac's history, and where to start if you want to learn about astrology.

"The best approach is to start with your Sun sign," Nordhaus-Bike advised. "That's the sign the Sun occupied when you were born, the minute you took your first breath."

From there, it's one simple step after another to go deeper into astrology.

"Once you know your Sun sign, learn as much as you can about it, including the element, which indicates temperament and personality," Nordhaus-Bike said. For example, earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn are "practical, no-nonsense, get the job done" signs, she explained.

Nordhaus-Bike recommended learning more about the astrology of friends, loved ones, family members, and co-workers. "Astrology helps you figure out how to get along better with people because it gives insight into why people see things differently while showing how we're all alike in so many ways," she said.

The article also touches on key concepts such as houses, the ascendant, Moon signs, planets, and birth charts. "The way it's organized takes the reader through all the most important concepts," Nordhaus-Bike said.

Nordhaus-Bike summarized those concepts in her blog post about the article, which readers can use as a road map to exploring astrology.

To see the post and get the link to the Tribune article, go to https://astrologeranne.com/69706/learn-astrology-step-by-step-guide-astrology-course/.