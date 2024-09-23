Cheerfully Discuss Death at the Before I Die New Mexico Festival!

The seventh annual Before I Die New Mexico Festival will take place in Albuquerque November 1-4, 2024, with preview events on October 24 and 26. With entertaining and educational elements to discuss and plan for end-of-life issues, this festival is a must-attend event for your 100% guaranteed mortality.
The festival offers outside-the-box activities and nationally recognized speakers at locations in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with online Zoom access options. Highlights include:
- Millennial Morticians with ABQ Brews: Death Doula Edition at Tractor Brewing (Oct. 24),
- Death is Not a Dirty Word Resource Fair (Oct. 26),
- Murder and Mayhem Tour of Historic Fairview Cemetery (Oct. 26) and
- Mortality Movies each night of the festival (Nov. 1-4).
Gail Rubin, festival coordinator and The Doyenne of Death®, has been holding Before I Die Festivals in New Mexico since 2017. "While it won't kill you to discuss death, I've had five family members die over the past year and a half. I can tell you from experience planning ahead makes a difficult time much easier to handle, and it saves money, too."
Each day of the festival features a theme: Eco-Friendly Funerals (Nov. 1), Hospice 101 (Nov. 2), Planning for the Inevitable (Nov. 3), and Unexpected Deaths (Nov. 4). Morning coffee and Death Cafe conversations over lunch are included at each day's programming. Nationally recognized festival speakers include:
- Renowned psychic Tammy J. Holmes on "Grief Insights from Beyond the Veil,"
- Dr. Kimberly Harms on "Let's Get Ready! Everything You Need to Know Before You Go," on preparing our emotional estate plans, and,
- Kathy B. Dempsey on "Shed Before You're Dead" and "Would You Hold a Living Funeral for Yourself?"
Other Before I Die New Mexico Festival speakers will address topics such as indigent deaths, green funerals, Medical Aid In Dying (MAID) in New Mexico, veterans benefits, The Five Wishes, and other topics. Daytime speaker sessions will be available on Zoom thanks to Keeper Memorials.
Tickets for the festival range from $20 to $100. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the nonprofit organization Historic Fairview Cemetery, to support the restoration of the grounds and to share the history of Albuquerque through the lives of the people buried there.
For more information about the Before I Die New Mexico Festival, including ticket details, the schedule of events, and featured speakers, please visit:
https://beforeidiefestivals.com/2024-before-i-die-nm-festival-event-schedule/
Gail Rubin, Festival Coordinator
Gail@AGoodGoodbye.com
Office: 505-265-7215 | Cell: 505-363-7514
Gail Rubin, CT, is author and host of the award-winning book and television series, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die, Hail and Farewell: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates and Tips, KICKING THE BUCKET LIST: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die and The Before I Die Festival in a Box™.
Rubin is a Certified Thanatologist (that's a death educator) and a popular speaker who uses humor and films to get the end-of-life and funeral planning conversation started. She "knocked 'em dead" with her TEDx talk, A Good Goodbye. She provides continuing education credit classes for attorneys, doctors, nurses, social workers, hospice workers, financial planners, funeral directors and other professionals. She's a Certified Funeral Celebrant and funeral planning consultant who has been interviewed in national and local print, broadcast and online media.
Known as The Doyenne of Death®, she is the event coordinator of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival and author of a guide to holding such festivals. Her podcast is also called The Doyenne of Death®. She produces videos about the funeral business and related topics. Her YouTube Channel features hundreds of videos!
Rubin is a member of the Association for Death Education and Counseling, the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association, Toastmasters International and the National Speakers Association. Her speaking profile is available at eSpeakers.com.
Gail Rubin has been interviewed about funeral planning issues in national and local broadcast, print and online media. Outlets include The Huffington Post, Money Magazine, Kiplinger, CBS Radio News, WGN-TV, and local affiliates for NPR, PBS, FOX, ABC-TV, CBS-TV and NBC-TV. Albuquerque Business First named her as one of their 2019 Women of Influence.
