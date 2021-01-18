Charmaine Hammond Shows Authors to Attract Sponsors on 'Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal' Podcast

Charmaine Hammond, a sponsorship expert, offered terrific advice for authors on how to get sponsors on "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," which was named one of the Top 50 Podcasts for Thought Leaders by Thinkers360.com. The podcast is available on Audible

"Charmaine offered tremendous ideas and insights for authors," said Dan Janal, who has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. He helps business people write their books by offering services as book coaching, developmental editing, and ghostwriting. For more information, go to WriteYourBookInAFlash.com.

Her tips include:

Sponsors want access to your audience.

Sponsors are often more interested in engagement, not size of your audience. Get people engaged.

Sponsors are savvy. They know if you purchased followers or if you had organic growth.

Ask sponsors what they think would be meaningful for you to offer. Putting their logo on your website might not appeal to them. Take time to build a relationship with them, spend time asking questions to learn what matters to them and what type of recognition is meaningful to them.

Sponsor decision makers receive pitches and proposals all year long, Charmaine shared an example of a sponsor that receives more than 400 proposals a year. You can stand out if you do research on LinkedIn to find common personal connections, build a relationship with them and learn what their objectives are. You can help the sponsor while they are helping you.

Contact sponsors with LinkedIn, not email which feels spammy.

Sponsorships must feel mutual. Look for the best-fit partnerships. There must be alignment with your brand.

About Dan Janal

Dan Janal works with business owners who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition by writing a book.

As a book coach, developmental editor, and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business.

Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. His latest book is "Write Your Book in a Flash." He also hosts a podcast, "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," where he interviews business owners who have written books.

He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University.

He's a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor.

He has interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush.

He has won writing and reporting awards from the William Randolph Hearst Foundation, National Education Association-Florida Teaching Profession, and the Greater Orlando Press Club.

For more information go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com

About Charmaine Hammond

Charmaine Hammond builds collaborative relationships and partnerships in business to accelerate the growth of businesses and nonprofits and projects of hundreds of others through mastermind, training, and mentorship programs.

She believes in lifting others as they climb.

