Charity Works Magic for Us

Holidays aren't the only time to be thinking about gifts and giving. Charitable giving should be a part of everyone's life all year long, not just when groups are running campaigns, according to Dr. Patricia Farrell, author, top health writer at Medium.com, and a licensed psychologist.

"When we give, whether it's to a charitable organization or to someone in need, we are not simply giving to someone. We are receiving something incalculable in return. Science tells us that in giving we receive benefits in terms of physical and mental health that cannot be thought of in dollars and cents. It is one way we can be altruistic, yet receive at the same time."

The "gifts" need not be items we buy or money that we give, either. "Giving is more than physical things. It's giving of our time, our attention, our love, and our inspiration for others. We can help those in need in many ways.

"Think of the elderly who are alone, the children who may need a bit of guidance in their schoolwork, or the volunteer groups that could use a few hours a week or a month. You can decide how and what you give, and each time you make one of these 'contributions,' you will benefit from it."

Dr. Farrell recommends that you begin to form a habit of seeking out ways you can "give" to others and put it on your calendar for the year. Don't reserve it for holidays.