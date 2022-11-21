Changing Your Emotional Life

Since your emotional life is the focus that attracts what you receive, it is best to understand and address this less understood part of our existence. There are labels for your emotions. Please note negative terms used are not judgmental or critically intended. They are to identify the level of energy that human beings may emanate from their subconscious that influences their possible progression upward. The subconscious projects outward, which others pick up, react to, or respond. Emotions, vibrations, and energy are different terms for spirit. Where your energy resides is the level of your consciousness.

Feelings reveal the level of your consciousness by being positive or negative, such as forgiveness or anger. As your consciousness rises, feelings move up the scale of emotions towards joy. This is possible with an attitude of forgiveness and acceptance. Then energy is able to flow into higher frequencies beyond the past trauma, drama, or chaos.

Each time you move higher on the scale of emotions, you feel relief. It is a systematic process. Feelings are your feedback to your emotions. They are the indication to the level of your inner life. The goal is to attain self-realization and enlightenment.

Do not try such giant steps of advancement by yourself. This could create too many problems emotionally to handle at once. It is not practical to shift your energy from the bottom to the top all at once because the human body cannot handle such a drastic change in one single leap.

Small simple steps bring you closer to your goal in a more comfortable, balanced way. Releasing old emotions, as the new ones become your focus should be a moderate process. One example is grieving a death, when grieving old ideas, dreams, and desires surface. There are times when more grief comes up to be acknowledged. It is not wise to ignore the new feelings of grief. Unresolved grief is a major cause of illness and being emotionally stuck. It is important to acknowledge and mourn your old pain each time so it can leave.

An inner house cleaning is needed for completely rising above old negative energy. If the space is already filled, it is not possible to put in happier feelings. My book, "Paradigm Busters" at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Marilyn-Redmond/e/B0069WIKDC has the details of how to let go of the negative, past feelings leaving space for the more contented, joyful ones to have space.

Actually, medications stop this flow of energy and you stay stuck in the old energy. Emotions need to flow. When they are obstructed, they become medical, emotional, and physical problems. With acceptance to authenticity, the old experiences will leave to be replaced by truth. This allows blocked energy to move again throughout out the body. Releasing the false for the truth is necessary.

The life giving energy of higher emotions nurtures the spiritual body as the flow of blood feeds our physical body. Acupuncture, Chiropractic, Qigong, and flower essences can be valuable to support healthy energy flowing in the body. They are more effective than often realized by current thinking.

Moving into a new paradigm means that the body will be restored to functioning towards wellness. Negative emotions, prescription drugs, toxic thinking, GMO's, and preservatives in food all block this energy flow. In addition, it is wise to stop the use of chemicals such as MSG, sugar substitutes, and fluoride—all toxic substances—these products act as poisons in your body.

Eating organic fresh foods, rather than genetically altered foods, manufactured, and sold in boxes, frozen pre-made dishes all made with preservatives, are better for you. Detoxing the body is most helpful. Cleaning out the poisons from your system will enhance your thinking, well-being, and your feelings will improve.

I have described the upward progression of our emotions in the following description. There is a chart of this in my books. Moving up from the low emotional level into the higher ones is like a ladder or stair steps. The lowest feelings are humiliation feeling miserable and it is the emotion of shame. Next higher is the level of guilt where there is emotional blame that is destructive. Then apathy for the emotion of despair that looks like hopelessness and condemning.

Next is grief with the feelings of regret, bringing despondency and is seen as tragic. The level of fear is anxiety, which is frightening. The level of desire is based in the emotion of craving and is a disappointing view of life. Hate is the level of anger that is aggressive and seen as antagonistic. Pride is the emotion of scorn and gives the impression demanding.

Consciousness goes into higher levels with courage next. It is feeling positive with empowerment and that there is possibility. At this level, you move higher into neutrality that is trust. This brings a release and a view of satisfactory. Willingness continues upward to the higher level with optimism and being hopeful. Forgiveness comes with the level of acceptance, which brings harmony.

Understanding comes from the level of reason with mindfulness. After that, love is where there are feelings of reverence and caring. Moving upward is joy with the feelings of serenity and completeness. At this stage, you have moved into the oneness of your Creator.

In feeling bliss, you are at peace and have moved into all being. Ultimately, you ascend into enlightenment that is an indescribable state of pure consciousness seeing life as it "is". You have found the self. Each day we can move into the higher emotional life with your inner changes from the past into being present in the moment, which is a gift and why it is called The Present.

I became an ordained spiritual minister for counseling, past life therapy, readings, regressions, and healing. I am internationally board certified for regression Therapy, IBRT, and on the American Board of Hypnotherapy, ABH. In addition, I am an author of spiritual help. I give readings and healing information from the other side for illness, relationships, loved ones passed over, and issues in your life. I paint your angel portrait by commission. Angelicasgifts6@outlook.com