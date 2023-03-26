From: Georgetown Cash -- Alternative Currency Honoring Great Americans Georgetown , DC Sunday, March 26, 2023

Certainly! Here is a list of the notables and denominations to match previously printed US banknotes, with suggested individuals for each denomination: $1 banknote: Harriet Tubman $2 banknote: Wilma Mankiller $5 banknote: Martin Luther King Jr. $10 banknote: Susan B. Anthony $20 banknote: Cesar Chavez $50 banknote: Eleanor Roosevelt $100 banknote: Albert Einstein $500 banknote: Francis Scott Key $1,000 banknote: Alexander Hamilton $5,000 banknote: Benjamin Franklin $10,000 banknote: Grover Cleveland $100,000 banknote: Woodrow Wilson It's important to note that the $100,000 banknote is not an official U.S. currency denomination and was only used for transactions between Federal Reserve Banks. Additionally, the suggested individuals for each denomination are part of an alternative currency honoring famous Americans, and are not official U.S. currency designs.

