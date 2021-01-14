Celebrate your style

Thursday, January 14, 2021

What's your style?

Interior design magazines are always trying to put you in a box. Do you like modern farmhouse? Traditional? Modern? Eclectic? Artsy? Boho Chic?

And yes it's nice to know which of these you like. However, there's such a broad range of decor within these styles even once you have selected a "box". How do you know what's right for you?

What makes it your style? What's a style that you will continue to love. A style that will continue to inspire you instead of bore you?

How can you find that perfect item?

Jeanette Chasworth, aka, The Color Whisperer has created a system where you get to discover YOUR style. What colors, shapes, textures, and styles inspire you, reflect your energy, and support you? Hmmm, did you ever even think about what textures you like? or what shapes? Have you ever thought about what are the elements that inspire you?

Jeanette is opening up an online group workshop where she assists you in celebrating YOUR style. First, by discovering what elements are really important to you, and then over a four week period, assisting you to recreate one room of your home using this technique. Once you learn these tools, you can use them in any room, in any decision that involves, color, shape, or texture - which extends to many parts of your life. You will learn the elements that are important to you, and how to use them.

The best part is, this workshop is just $347. These tools you can use for a lifetime. Sign up now to be part of this breakthrough workshop and gain the knowledge to make your design decisions easy.

https://www.thecolorwhisperer.com/celebrateyourstyle

