Celebrate Authors Well Known and Underappreciated with the Colorado Authors’ Hall of Fame – Nomination Are Now Open!

Denver, CO January 17, 2022 – A group of dedicated authors and publishing providers in Denver, Colorado, the Mile High City, are gearing up for their third Induction Gala of the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame and are looking for authors to celebrate. And the people who will nominate those authors? They will be the public at large.

Nominations for the Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame are open until the end of February, 28, 2022. The induction ceremony itself will be held on September 16, 2023 at the Doubletree Hilton Denver Tech Center in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Mix 100 morning host Dom Testa will emcee the

Information about the induction, donations, events, board members and future inductees can all be found at www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org

The nomination criteria for the Hall of Fame are simple:

The author was born in Colorado, currently live in Colorado, or created one of their published works in Colorado.

They write about Colorado or include a location or event in Colorado as part of their published work.

Made significant and enduring contributions to their fields of work.

Helped open new frontiers for writing styles, ideas and concepts.

Inspired others by the breadth of their writing and work.

Advanced the status of authors.

Only 12 authors will be nominated this year for induction, but any author, whether they were born in Colorado or just passing through, can be nominated. Anyone who wants to make a nomination must go to www.ColoradoAuthorsHallOfFame.org and click on the Nominate tag.

The first Hall of Fame, held in September 2019 was a massive success by everyone that attended. The initial 22 inductees Clive Cussler and Stephen King, to local favorites like Marilyn Van Derbur and Helen Thorpe.

2019 Inductee Jill Tietjen reminds budding authors, "Be passionate about what you are writing about. As much work as writing a book is, that is only a small fraction of the marketing effort required. Passion about the topic is thus very important!"

About Colorado Authors' Hall of Fame®

Authors' Hall of Fame® strives to educate the people of Colorado and the country about the stories of the authors who shaped their works using their personal presence and the environment of our State with courage, leadership, intelligence, compassion, and creativity. Inductees are authors who've made a major impact on others with their words. The Authors' Hall of Fame® recognition endeavors to ensure their legacies never die.

The next Induction of the Hall of Fame® will be held September 16, 2023, at the Doubletree Hilton Denver Tech Center in Greenwood Village, Colorado. Nominations for authors to be inducted are now open to the public on the Hall's website, www.ColoradoAuthorsHallofFame.org. Additional information about the upcoming Induction event, donations, events, board members and future inductees is also available on the website.

The public is invited to visit the website, read the criteria for nominations, and encouraged to nominate authors who they believe would be ideal to include in the 2023 celebration.

Press inquiries: Judith Briles, Judith@Briles.com or 303-885-2207.

###