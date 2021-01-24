Catch The Vibe: Astrologer Anne On Vibe Selection Podcast

Early January may have been tough, but astrology shows 2021 truly IS better than 2020. In fact, better times are here already.

"Although the first part of January may not have felt like it, 2021 truly is a 'better' year than 2020," said Chicago-based astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike.

Find out why and get the full forecast for the entire year by listening to Nordhaus-Bike's appearance on a Vibe Selection podcast with host Kyra Mahoney.

"Better days are not only coming; they're here," Nordhaus-Bike said. "The year 2021 has so much positive potential. The key to tapping into that is learning to look on the bright side."

Nordhaus-Bike and Mahoney recorded the podcast in mid-January, before the U.S. presidential inauguration and shortly after the Jan. 6 Washington, DC, Capitol Riot. As "dark as life may have felt at that time," Nordhaus-Bike said, "better conditions already were taking shape."

The podcast includes Nordhaus-Bike's astro analysis of positive conditions and of the top four governmental leaders in the U.S., "showing how they're equipped to help the nation overcome current major and multiple challenges," she said.

"The astrology indicates that, even though there's work to do, our experiences of the past year have provided clarity about what's needed for resolution as well as determination to move into a new era," Nordhaus-Bike said.

The podcast also focuses on the astrological outlook for the rest of 2021.

Mahoney's Vibe Selection podcast is an entertainment and self-help show that focuses on current events, careers, music, relationships, metaphysics, and lifestyle.

Hear the podcast featuring Nordhaus-Bike at https://astrologeranne.com/69574/astrology-forecast-podcast-2021-will-be-better/.

Successful Record

Nordhaus-Bike's predictions for turbulent 2020 were spot on. "We'll look back after this year and realize it brought us to a turning point," she wrote at the beginning of the year. "Things will never be the same after 2020," which she predicted would have "sudden changes" and "so much powerful astrology that it's going to feel like a rollercoaster."