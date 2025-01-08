Caregiving: Video Explains Struggles of Spouse Caregivers

Denver, CO – January 9, 2025. A recently released video by caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson shares the challenges of being a spouse caregiver. You might be surprised to learn that many spouse caregivers end up in poorer health than the spouse they care for due to high stress levels and daily responsibilities.

The physical and emotional health toll is even more significant on spouse caregivers of spouses with dementia. Spouses with dementia eventually become a 24/7 care responsibility.

Adult children helping aging parents may not realize the toll that being a full-time caregiver takes on their mother or father caring for the other parent. The challenges of being an adult child trying to help a parent who re-married and who needs care can pose unexpected problems.

So what can adult children do when they watch one parent care for the other?

By understanding what spouse caregivers experience, children may be able to offer various types of support. Adult children may also recognize the importance of having early care discussions with their partners or spouses.

Wilson's Recently Released Video Shares What Adult Children Must Know about One Parent Caring for Another Parent

What it's like to be a spouse caregiver

The effect of being a spousal caregiver on the caregiver's health

Why family and social support is critical when family and friends "disappear" and stop visiting

How spousal caregivers and the spouses they care for become isolated

How blended families and remarriages affect the relationships with spouse caregivers for sick spouses

Mortality statistics for all caregivers and spouse caregivers

Why a plan for the surviving spouse who may be the caregiver must be part of a couple's estate and care plans

Spouse caregiving can be challenging and isolating. As a spouse, it's crucial to maintain a social network and parts of your life before caregiving to maintain balance and weather the stress of caring for a husband or wife.

Self-Care and Planning for the Caregiver Spouse are Essential

If you are a spouse caregiver, are you making time for your needs? Did you discuss health, caregiving, money to pay for care, and legal matters early in your marriage? If not, there's no time like the present.

Have you discussed the care burdens with your children and asked for their assistance?

While aging parents may discuss their care wishes with adult children, not all caregiver spouses ask their children for help until serious problems arise.

Be attentive if you are an adult child with one parent caring for the other. Mom or dad can become an unintentionally neglectful caregiver when they become exhausted.

While your parent may appear okay, it's always good to ask if there is anything you can do to help. Some parents do not want to burden their children with care concerns even though their assistance would be helpful.

