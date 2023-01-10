CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Denver, CO – Caregivers often feel guilty for responding impatiently or saying things they regret when exhausted from the pressures of caring for loved ones. A single word, spoken out of context or in the wrong tone of voice, can result in bruised feelings, arguments, or family battles.

Elderly parents or spouses who receive care also respond with frustration because of not feeling well, being in pain, or feeling ignored. In the video, Caregiving & the Power of Words, and the related podcast, caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson shares tips caregivers, and care receivers can use to manage emotional or stressful days.

According to Wilson, "words are vibrations that can shift our mindset and how we interact with others. Being attentive to how our words and physical presence affect others impacts our relationships."

Caregiving Stress Takes a Toll on the Mind and Body

Who hasn't responded amid pressure and then regretted speaking an instant later? Words in caregiving relationships have significant meaning and power over the quality of relationships between the caregiver, family, and friends because these interactions are highly personal and constant.

Daily wear and tear on the physical body from providing hands-on care often causes injuries to caregivers. Family caregivers feel ill-equipped to bathe, transfer and perform other physical activities on behalf of loved ones. Likewise, professional caregivers—certified nursing assistants and nurses—suffer injuries from providing patient care even though they are trained.

Physical exhaustion and injuries affect concentration and the ability to manage emotions that run high and low. Worrying about sick loved ones can be ever-present when family caregivers are at work. Multiple phone calls from elderly parents during the day result in workplace distraction and loss of productivity.

Caregivers working in hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living communities experience similar levels of emotional stress caring for patients and clients and dealing with their stressed family members. Caring for loved ones can feel like being in an emotional pressure cooker.

Emotional labor is a term often used when referring to staff working in care communities, even though the description also applies to family caregivers. Regardless of the situation, all caregivers benefit from learning to pause and redirect high-stress interactions. Watch the video and listen to the podcast for tips on creating more positive and caring relationships.

Family Caregiver Support

Wilson's newly released video and the information on her website, including an extensive online course, provide detailed step-by-step education and instructions to guide family caregivers through uncertainty and challenging times. She responds to answers to questions that caregivers ask with videos on her YouTube Channel and worldwide podcast, The Caring Generation.

Learn more about Pamela's programs for caregivers at www.pameladwilson.com.

