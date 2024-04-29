Caregiving: The Joy of Laughter, Humor, and J Smiles

Caregiving: The Joy of Laughter and Humor on the Parenting Up Podcast Interview With Host Janay "J" Smiles and Caregiving Expert Pamela D Wilson

Denver, CO – April 30, 2024. Humor in caregiving situations is essential for emotional survival. Raise your spirits, lift your thoughts, and put a smile on your face as you listen or watch this delightful interview with caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson and comedian and podcast host Janay "J" Smiles Smith on the Parenting Up podcast.

Comedian J Smiles is an engineer, designer, lawyer, entrepreneur, and caregiver buoyed by humor. This master of many subjects' life shifted overnight when her father's abrupt death thrust her mom into early-onset Alzheimer's.

She halted everything, choosing caregiving as her next frontier. Stressed by her new life, she stumbled into a comedy class. Standup comedy returned joy to her soul. A vivid, high-energy storyteller, J brings diverse audiences to laugh together on divisive topics—including Alzheimer's disease and memory loss.

From Hallucinations to Healthcare

On this episode of the Parenting Up podcast, J Smiles and Pamela discuss topics ranging from hallucinations to navigating the healthcare system, caregivers' legal responsibilities, and the importance of caregiver advocacy, especially for loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer's.

Wilson states, "Collaborating with others in the caregiving space to raise awareness of the hard work and challenges caregivers face is critically important. I am thankful for the opportunity to share practical experiences with J. Smiles and her worldwide audience."

YouTube at 3 a.m.

The role of caregivers for persons with memory loss is often underestimated and underappreciated. Depending on the location of care—hospitals, nursing homes, care communities—healthcare providers and staff may or may not be well-versed or trained in responding to the needs of persons with memory loss.

Family caregivers constantly respond to unexpected situations. They seek trustworthy and practical information and education about dementia and Alzheimer's care.

Family members trade parts of their lives, careers, family time, and personal relationships to accept the role of caregiver. There's never a day off. No one comes to rescue physically and emotionally worn-out caregivers.

Having access to caregiver support programs through podcasts and videos available 24 hours a day helps stressed-out caregivers, especially on sleepless nights.

According to Wilson, "Many caregivers find me on my YouTube Channel at 3 a.m. when they are frantically searching for resources and help."

Humor and Laughter Are Good Medicine

Finding humor in daily caregiving efforts can be a way to manage emotions and maintain a positive mindset. Many caregivers and their loved ones suffer from depression, anxiety, and isolation.

Watching inspirational and uplifting programs can be a solution to relieve worry. Comedy is an experience everyone can enjoy.

Caregiving Requires Tenacity and Persistence

Dealing with the practicalities of preparing and planning for medical appointments, managing household activities, and scheduling self-care time is essential for caregiver well-being. Caregivers must be tenacious and persistent advocates for loved ones.

Through her Parenting Up Podcast, J Smiles brings hope and laughter while sharing the real-life experiences of caregivers of loved ones with memory loss.

Wilson's Programs Provide Practical Support for Family Caregivers and Care Receivers

Wilson is a caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting caregivers and care receivers. Through information on her website, online courses, YouTube Channel, and speaking events, she provides practical, detailed, step-by-step education and instructions that offer hope to professional and family caregivers and persons navigating health concerns.

Her online course, Caring for Aging Parents, features a module called Creating a Plan for Loved Ones With Memory Loss This program offers tips, solutions, hope, and help to manage the ups and downs of caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other memory loss diagnosis.

Learn more about Pamela at www.pameladwilson.com.

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816 Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

#