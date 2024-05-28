Caregiving: Preventing Elderly Parents from Falling at Home

Denver, CO – May 29, 2024. Identifying fall risks and preventing weakness, falls, and injuries is key for caregivers and the elderly who want to remain at home. Preventive measures can be the difference between living independently or having an accident that results in permanently living in a nursing home.

Caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson offers a step-by-step plan for identifying and responding to health and safety concerns for elderly parents in Module 4, How to Prevent Falls, Injuries, and Weakness in the Elderly, of her online webinar program Support Caring for Aging Parents.

Assistive Devices May Be a Preventative Solution—Identifying and Solving for the Cause is Better

Adult children's first thought when elderly parents become a fall risk may be to investigate or purchase home safety or fall-preventative devices. Many parents balk at installing equipment in their bathrooms or other areas in the home or using a cane or walker.

According to Wilson, "The better choice is to identify the cause of the falls and determine the best response. A client once asked me about purchasing a lift chair—which, in this case, was a type of recliner that raises to help older adults stand.

I recommended investigating the physical weakness or balance issues resulting in difficulty standing and then identifying a solution. Physical and occupational therapy is an option to resolve balance or fall issues. Using a lift chair can offer time to increase physical strength and sit-to-stand abilities and reduce the likelihood of a fall."

Physical Weakness, Medications, or the Effects of Chronic Disease

Physical inactivity is a primary cause of physical weakness and falls. However, falls in the elderly can be impacted by many variables. Physical weakness or balance issues can occur due to multiple-occurring chronic diseases, medication side effects, poor nutrition, or poor eyesight.

Sections in Pamela's online webinar program about preventing falls include:

Why are the elderly at risk for falls

Why do persons with dementia fall more often

How to talk to elderly parents about health

Why do elderly parents resist using a walker or cane to prevent falls?

What health conditions make older persons more likely to fall?

Senior home safety, assistive devices, and health technology

The benefits and costs of home safety and health tech devices for elderly parents

Bathing, skincare, and incontinence

Why is personal hygiene important for the elderly

Uncommon wisdom for middle-aged family caregivers

Module 4 contains a wealth of information, including research articles and helpful downloads, for adults and family caregivers interested in preventing falls.

Support Caring for Elderly Parents

In addition to this module focusing on falls and fall prevention, Wilson's online caregiver webinar program includes modules on managing emotions and family relationships, signs elderly parents need care, activities of daily living, how to create care plans and daily routines, dementia care, care costs and how to manage relationships with healthcare providers.

Wilson's Online and In Person Support Programs Offer Solutions for Aging Care Planning

Wilson is a caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting caregivers and older adults. Through information on her website, online courses, YouTube Channel, 1:1 consultations, and speaking events, she provides practical, detailed step-by-step education and instructions to guide family caregivers and adults facing changes in health and uncertainty about the future.

Learn more about Pamela at www.pameladwilson.com.

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816 Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

#