Caregiving Expert Launches Monthly Livestream Events

Denver CO - Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson launches a monthly online Livestream event for caregivers on her social media channels YouTube, Facebook, Linked In, and Vimeo. The live broadcasts, averaging 30 minutes, respond to questions and situations posed by family caregivers.

Caregivers facing challenges seek information in various formats, including blogs, articles, podcasts, and webinars that are convenient for caregivers' busy schedules. Live video continues to grow in popularity as an informational and educational option for accessing information from caregiving experts like Wilson.

According to Wilson, "with over 500 videos on my Facebook and YouTube channels, the ability to simulcast to multiple social media channels increases the ability to reach caregivers -- and individuals helping others who may not realize they are a caregiver."

Caregivers worldwide continue to seek reliable and trustworthy information from experts who have a broad range of in-depth experience such as Wilson. Wilson launched her first Livestream event in December 2021 and will continue monthly broadcasts which will alternate with her podcast one Wednesday each month. The Caring Generation podcast is now in its third year of production, with 120 episodes this month.

Consumers Facing Healthcare Challenges Need a Voice and a Trusted Advisor

Individuals regularly interacting with the healthcare system know it can be challenging to get the care and assistance they need. Wilson presents a balanced perspective of the difficulties individuals and family caregivers experience attempting to navigate healthcare.

As the result of more than 20 years of experience supporting family caregivers and working with healthcare providers, Wilson is aware of both sides of the issues that arise. Healthcare providers face many constraints in their ability to support consumers seeking care including a lack of time for education.

Doctors, nurses, CNAs, and medical staff from various backgrounds experience similar frustrations as family caregivers. Feeling powerless to improve or change a care situation or being on the receiving end of anger or frustration is familiar to anyone in a caring relationship—personal or professional.

Watch the Livestream Replays on Pamela's YouTube Channel on the "Live" Tab

In the live broadcast, The Caregiving Roadmap: Perspectives to Manage Uncertainty, Wilson answers questions from caregivers and shares perspectives about managing uncertainty and planning for the unexpected. Reinforced is the idea of caregivers and care receivers becoming advocates for their own care.

On the Livestream, How to Find Wisdom in Daily Life Experiences, Wilson shares four ideas to support making good decisions, improving relationships, and managing emotions on days when nothing seems to go right. Included are stories of care situations to help viewers recognize the importance of consideration, regulating emotions, working together, and having a long-term view of life.

Family and Group Caregiver Programs

Wilson supports family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide by offering education for caregivers about managing, planning, and navigating health and aging issues.

