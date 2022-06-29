Caregiver Resource: Support Caring for Elderly Parents

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

Email: Inquiry_For_Pamela@pameladwilson.com

Date: June 29, 2022

Denver, CO – Family caregivers looking for programs, resources, and support can find proven tips and information in a newly released online caregiver program from caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson.

Adult children may visit aging parents or grandparents only to be shocked about changes in physical abilities, health, or memory. On the other hand, family caregivers may never get a break from caregiving duties—even on weekends and holidays.

Bearing the primary care responsibility for an aging parent, grandparent, or spouse can be a lonely and depressing road.

Family Caregivers Experience Significant Stress

Family caregivers often think they have to do it all until situations become overwhelming or their health begins to fail. When these events happen, caregivers question their ability to keep going to provide care for elderly parents, spouses, or other loved ones.

Rarely discussed are the effects of caregiving responsibilities on the emotional and physical health of the caregiver. In addition, family members not involved in care responsibilities can be insensitive to siblings or a parent who may be a 24/7 caregiver.

So, where can family caregivers find support?

Answers and Support for Family Caregivers

Many caregivers search the Internet for information or hope to come up with more questions than answers. Wilson's one-of-a-kind online program for caregivers answers many questions that caregivers have.

The program is based on more than twenty years of Wilson's experience as a court-appointed guardian, agent under medical and financial power of attorney, the personal representative of the estate, trustee, and care manager for disabled and elderly adults. As a result, the detailed steps provided for family caregivers are practical and actionable.

Managing challenging family relationships or care refusals by elderly parents who need assistance can often be the first hurdle for caregivers. When responsibilities for coordinating medical care, managing healthcare providers, and making financial decisions are added to caregivers' roles, many struggle to make the right decisions.

But, the role of the caregiver doesn't have to be a struggle. For family caregivers seeking resources and support, watching the webinars in this caregiver program is as easy as pressing a button.

When you access the program website page, all of the information will be at your fingertips. Caregivers will save time, effort, and hours of research by finding the answers you need in this online program for caregivers.

