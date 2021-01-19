Caregiver Livestream Event: How to Plan for Aging

How to Plan for Aging: You or Your Elderly Parents

Caregiving expert Pamela D. Wilson hosts the third in a series of Caregiver Livestream Events about care for the caregiver and caring for aging parents on January 20, 2022, at 7 pm EST.

The best gift a child can have is a parent who has "been there" and doesn't want to be a care burden. But what if your parents haven't cared for their parents and didn't create a plan for their senior years?

With people living longer, grandparents in families may still be healthy or may be receiving care from their grandchildren. Young adults today are caring for their parents or their grandparents and are quickly learning the tradeoffs involved in caring for family members, similar to adults in their 70s caring for parents in their 90s.

On this live broadcast, Wilson gives examples of the effects of not planning for care on family caregivers and things everyone should know about creating a plan for aging. While talking about aging and health declines is not a pleasant topic, caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson shares stories and practical insights about aging and care needs that inspire adults to take action.

Receive Caregiver Advice From Some Who Has "Been There"

In addition to Wilson's professional career supporting family caregivers for more than 20 years, she experienced the loss of both parents more than 25 years ago. She explains caregiver issues from the perspectives of the caregivers and healthcare workers in hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living communities, home care agencies, and more.

Audiences attending her Livestream events, watching her videos, and interacting with information on her website receive practical advice about aging and caregiving. Her in-depth experience of family care and the healthcare system allows her to offer a unique perspective on making it all work.

Consumers Facing Healthcare Challenges Need a Voice and a Trusted Advisor

Wilson supports family caregivers, groups, and corporations worldwide by offering education for caregivers about managing, planning, and navigating health and aging issues.

