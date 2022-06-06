Capital One Is Coming to The Metaverse!

In a tweet today, NFT trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that Capital One Financial Corp. has filed three new trademark applications to register:

(1) The name CAPITAL ONE

(2) Its "WHAT'S IN YOUR WALLET?" slogan

(3) Its "boomerang" logo

The applications were submitted to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on May 31, 2022, and signal plans by the banking and finance giant to expand its product line into:

• NFTs + NFT-backed media

• Metaverse banking and financial services

• Metaverse travel agency services

• Virtual credit cards

• Virtual café + arena services

• Metaverse business transaction software

"Capital One is a leading financial brand, and the value attached to the brand is significant," Mr. Kondoudis says. "These filings are the next logical step to protect the Capital One brand as it enters the Metaverse."

"Clearly, Capital One sees the potential of the Metaverse and is preparing its trademarks and brand for the virtual economy that will dominate it," Mr. Kondoudis opined. "It is a safe bet that Capital One expects to be a major player in that virtual economy."

American Express and Mastercard have both filed similar trademark applications this year.

Mr. Kondoudis adds that "perhaps the most interesting aspect of these applications is that they appear to continue a recent trend of NFT and Metaverse trademark filings from the financial services sector."

"We expect the number of trademark filings for NFT and virtual products and services from the financial services sector to increase in the next 12 months as brands come to appreciate the need for protection in the Metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis concluded.

Michael Kondoudis is a Washington DC-based trademark lawyer who tracks Metaverse and NFT trademark filings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Mr. Kondoudis does not represent Capital One Financial Corp.

https://www.mekiplaw.com/nft-trademark-attorney/

Links to the applications at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office