Cannes World Film Festival Selects Forbidden Power

The Cannes World Film Festival has just announced that the independent feature film Forbidden Power in an Official Selection as Best Science Fiction movie. Writer/director Paul Kyriazi's self-financed the movie has, so far, won 38 first-place international awards. The movie tells the story of a mysterious woman transmitting power to a young man after sleeping with him. The young man searches for the women to find the source of her power and why he was chosen. Kyriazi promotes it as "The first movie about sexually transmitted power."

Kyriazi said, "The reason I decided to produce & direct a new feature after 29 years is because of digital production and being able to distribute via internet formats, so I can keep ownership. By financing it myself, it made production simple with me in charge of every aspect of production."

Forbidden Power's 38 awards include: Best Picture, Best Screenplay, Best Director, with four lead actors winning awards. The festivals include: Hollywood, Germany, England, Florence & Rome.