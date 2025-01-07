Denver, CO – January 7, 2025. Can a nursing home kick out your aging parent? Being kicked out of a nursing home often surprises older adults and their caregivers who don't understand how Original Medicare or a Medicare Supplement pays for care in a nursing home.

Why Do Aging Parents Go to a Nursing Home?

A nursing home stay can happen after a hospital stay when an aging parent falls and breaks a hip, has a change in health that cannot wait for a doctor's appointment, or needs planned surgery for a health condition.

At the time of the accident or the pre-approval for the surgical treatment, Original Medicare or the Medicare Advantage program pre-approves the number of days in the hospital.

When a parent is in the hospital, a physical therapy evaluation usually occurs to determine whether Mom or Dad is physically and mentally capable of returning home to live independently.

If there is any physical weakness due to an illness or the effects of surgery—which can sometimes be significant—then rehabilitation or a short-term stay in a nursing home may be recommended.

Nursing homes are recommended when your parent does not need continued hospital care but can benefit from medical supervision and physical, occupational, or speech therapy to return to their prior level of physical abilities or functioning.

Why Aging Parents are Discharged (or Kicked Out) from Nursing Homes

Going to rehab or a nursing home requires a commitment by the patient to work hard to improve. Rehab or a nursing home is not a place to hang out or take a break.

Insurance approves nursing home stays for rehabilitation based on measurable progress toward a goal.

For example, nursing homes discharge the elderly when they are not progressing toward a physical goal, such as safely getting out of bed, taking a shower, walking 500 feet with a walker, or climbing a flight of stairs.

Making measurable progress can be challenging if a parent has dementia or if their physical health and abilities were poor before the hospitalization.

According to Wilson, "My care management practice routinely received panicked calls from adult children at 3 pm on Friday afternoons when nursing homes were discharging their parents before the weekend. Many claimed they were not given any notice and had no plans in place for care for aging parents."

Nursing homes give a 3-day written discharge notice. Many elderly in nursing homes sign but rarely read the discharge form or tell their families.

As a result, many adult children are unprepared for aging parents to return home when the nursing home calls to request a pickup.

Nursing Home Advocacy

If your elderly parent is admitted to a nursing home, take steps to get involved. Make sure you and your parent understand the requirements for receiving care. Become an advocate for your parent.

Ask about the length of time your parent might stay in the nursing home and the steps to plan for care when a parent is discharged. There can be follow-ups, including picking up prescriptions, obtaining medical equipment, and scheduling medical or follow-up appointments.

If your parent is admitted into a nursing home and you're unsure what to expect during the stay or how to plan for discharge and home care, schedule a consultation with caregiving expert Pamela D Wilson.

Pamela D Wilson Caregiving Expert, Advocate, & Speaker

Wilson is a caregiving expert with over twenty years of lived experience supporting caregivers and care receivers. Her experience as an expert witness in caregiving, home care, care management, and guardianship is an invaluable resource for individuals and families seeking consultations and organizations, financial planning, and law firms seeking a keynote speaker or litigation support.

Learn more about Pamela at www.pameladwilson.com.

CONTACT: Pamela D. Wilson +1 303-810-1816

