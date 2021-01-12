Call For Speakers -- @SpeakerLeads Now Fully Sharable

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

The Call for Speakers Twitter free is now puplic and shareable --- Why?

Our members want to share the speaker calls, with their friends.

Now provided with easy read Twitter embeds -- Easy to scan below. Above each text block is a website address that opens the call for speakers announcment.



Or just visit the Twitter.com/SpeakerLeads to scroll down and see the leads.



---Mitch Davis --- January 12, 2021.



For questions of feed back please call me at :(202) 333-5000 or email: ExpertClick@gmail.com







https://t.co/C0jXCXTQUJ



National Infusion Center (NICA) is a nonprofit trade association and the nation's voice for non-hospital, community-based infusion providers that offer a safe, more affordable alternative to hospital care settings for provider-administered medications. pic.twitter.com/ZPERzYgD4e — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 12, 2021

https://t.co/hwg2pwAQUp



CS is looking for leaders in the safety, security and emergency management field to submit detailed proposals for presentations on current trends and time-critical topics. pic.twitter.com/sPJH2nID3d — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 12, 2021

https://t.co/hQU24TQuBx



As part of SEMA's initiative to provide live and virtual education to the automotive specialty equipment industry, SEMA is issuing a call for speakers for the SEMA Show, the PRI Trade Show and the association's year-round virtual education program, pic.twitter.com/5qDbgwWHgl — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 12, 2021

https://t.co/ZZTr6S5ILl



If you have expertise in distribution M&A — whether it's broad knowledge, such as proven best practices for buyers and sellers, or specific acumen in one part of the process, such as performing due diligence during a pandemic, financing a deal pic.twitter.com/lQFGRPBF4y — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 12, 2021

https://t.co/5LzvGeVCEd



The Water Asset Management Conference Online is accepting abstracts for its Spring 2021 series. The Spring series will offer four 2-hr sessions from April to May, and will feature presentations from leading experts in water infrastructure management, pic.twitter.com/R0cxjgBNeA — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 12, 2021

https://t.co/LwTge03rXL



Are you in the travel media space - with unique ideas + actionable takeaways to help Content Creators and Travel Bloggers strengthen their business and marketing strategies? If so, we'd love to hear from yo pic.twitter.com/7do9cHh7NM — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 12, 2021

https://t.co/ICcSOkQJwB



We're thrilled to introduce you to the initial speaker lineup for 2021's virtual Government Social Media Conference! pic.twitter.com/JJonuThG0x — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 12, 2021

https://t.co/uUnfuW4H5J



Women in Insurance and Financail Serivces WIFS offers a variety of educational opportunities to our members, including monthly Education Webinars, quarterly Leadership Webinars, special presentations and our annual National Conference pic.twitter.com/n7XzFpFuVM — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 12, 2021

https://t.co/ajtAzwGzEZ



The World Congress on Special Needs Education (WCSNE-2021) is a leading global platform to present and get up-to-date with the most cutting edge research outcomes and innovative developments that are transforming education. We attract the most influential pic.twitter.com/ICnA2SEVGj — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 12, 2021

https://t.co/32boaUMAhW



The Guild's mission is to provide all learning professionals with ways to share their knowledge and expertise. To accomplish this mission we serve as a catalyst for discussion, learning, and innovation. pic.twitter.com/MK1Tl4cPWg — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 12, 2021

https://t.co/WG6JeKkXT1



We have issued a call for speakers for the 12th Annual Waste Conversion Technology Conference & Trade Show which will take place on August 16-18, 2021 in San Diego, California. pic.twitter.com/sMF8Qee1eN — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 11, 2021

https://t.co/YprqfTlg1k



Transact, the leader in integrated campus payment, ID and commerce solutions, today extended a call for presentations for its Transact 360 ° Annual User Conference, which will take place virtually March 15-17, 2021. pic.twitter.com/BSNp4VKyBq — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 9, 2021

https://t.co/nnA23dt7hN



IDC expects the market for Edge Computing to reach $250 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% over the 2019-2024 period. Edge computing requires new computing (device-to-cloud) archite…Full description pic.twitter.com/QlRkkcb25q — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 9, 2021

?? EXPLORING YOUR #DMOJO & FUTURING THE ROLE OF THE #DMO and #CVB. With this new Call for Speakers, we invite members, partners, experts & forward thinkers to unfold the true DMOJO & the future role of the DMO. See full Call for Speakers here: https://t.co/ErM0kFFsfQ#WeAreECM pic.twitter.com/siYrpbPVAK — EuropeanCities (@europeancities) January 7, 2021

https://t.co/9W8ysFH9Ly



The China-Italy Chamber of Commerce (CICC), as leading partner of the EU SME Centre, is organizing the Workshop "Tapping New F&B Growth Opportunities in China and Chongqing", which will take place on the 27th of January, . pic.twitter.com/sEjl8yE4vf — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 9, 2021

https://t.co/3OL9FOjPsA



Do you have a message to share with the largest gathering of women in uniform? If so, please let us know! pic.twitter.com/44Mess7KHi — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 9, 2021

https://t.co/M0uCUADqs6



London's Calling is back for 2021 and the call for speakers is open for a few more days. We are excited to be sponsoring London's Calling again in 2021, and looking forward to the great content. If you want to join the list of presenters, pic.twitter.com/UxLtWkT5gV — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 9, 2021

https://t.co/G6gz8QapdS



WSU's Department of Global Learning, through their new Global Cougs Speaker Series, brought global stories and inspiration to the WSU community from around the world in the Fall 2020 semester. Topics ranged from "Culture and Media in Cuba" pic.twitter.com/35ZENNit6j — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 9, 2021

2020 TAG Marketing Awards and Martech Geekout Virtual Showcase https://t.co/up7F7Ca3AZ — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 8, 2021

https://t.co/16WladoRoi



REVULN 21 Manila is an international cybersecurity conference taking place on 20-22 May 2021 in Quezon City (Philippines) at RED Hotel Cubao.T pic.twitter.com/ld25aLA7qg — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 7, 2021

https://t.co/ivI0kPaUcr



Oil & Energy Service Professionals (OESP) has issued a call for speakers for the Eastern Energy Expo (EEE) 2021, set for May 24–26. This event is entirely online. The request for presentation (RFP) deadline is Monday, January 11 pic.twitter.com/2uLIeabnAp — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 7, 2021

https://t.co/tS9AIql641



Be part of the inaugural PrivSec Global - the fthreer-day event that promises to the biggest ever global livestream gathering in the privacy and security world. pic.twitter.com/IZl9xMllbF — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 7, 2021

Call for Speakers for Humanitarian conference for earthquake victims in #Croatia is open and I've just submitted a session! https://t.co/G5btxK0uQb #MVPBuzz — Sergio Govoni (@segovoni) January 6, 2021

https://t.co/7ei6cvz8nn



Call for Speakers. We are looking for dynamic disruptors to share their stories! pic.twitter.com/3GGZyBusVX — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 7, 2021

https://t.co/EmAgF8bvhv



Microgrid Knowledge Announces "Microgrid 2021. The World Awakens to Microgrids" Opens Call for Speakers pic.twitter.com/lLFsYMcHIq — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 7, 2021

Call for Speakers for Techorama 2021 Spring Edition is open and I've just submitted a session! https://t.co/o6QXN9d9nr — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 6, 2021

https://t.co/yyqRY9aVIs



Are you passionate about Private Brand and Diversity? Are you or is there someone within your organization who is an experienced and dynamic speaker who can help retail and private brand professionals develop strategies, skills, and a mindset. pic.twitter.com/Ltz7usP2GG — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 6, 2021

Hey, speakers! ?? It's that time again. The call for speakers is open for swampUP 2021! Tell us about your adventures in DevOps, DevSecOps, or Cloud-Native. Deadline is Feb 1st. ??#DevOps #Cloudnative #enterprise #DevSecOps https://t.co/7pugCYEozX — JFrog (@jfrog) January 5, 2021

https://t.co/1AdNTojJac



The Manufacturing & Technology content team invites manufacturing professionals to submit speaking proposals for our November 2021 event. pic.twitter.com/9xvA8pJXba — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 6, 2021

https://t.co/GyfsRFD2Sc



Techorama 2021 Spring Edition is coming to you on Monday, May 17, 2021!



Please consider submitting a session abstract using the Call for Speakers button in this email. pic.twitter.com/q5r3QMZ2A2 — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 6, 2021

https://t.co/vnbW4MhNWs Symposium is a single place for speakers to manage talk proposals, bios, photos, and conference applications and responses pic.twitter.com/ToIZVqYKwE — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 6, 2021

https://t.co/bTws8izTjk



Get the recognition your remarkable company deserves—at a time when it most deserves the acknowledgment.



Great entrepreneurs embrace change. pic.twitter.com/IB0qN6Z8wC — SpeakerLeads.com - Info on Events Seeking Speakers (@SpeakerLeads) January 5, 2021