CHAMPION Development POSTPONES AGAIN! City of Plymouth CANCELS Planning Commission Meeting Set for July 16

Residents say, "Time to Shut Down the

CHAMPION PUD. There is no Public Benefit"

Plymouth, MI—In a stunning turn of events, the City of Plymouth has canceled the July 16, 2025 Planning Commission meeting, where the controversial Champion PUD was once again slated for discussion. This marks yet another delay in a saga that has dragged on far too long—and residents are saying enough is enough.

"Champion has postponed again. It's time to shut this down," said Scott Lorenz, a third-generation Plymouth resident and vocal opponent of the project. "The community has spoken—loudly and clearly. The city needs to stop wasting time and taxpayer resources on a proposal that has no place in our town."

The proposed Champion PUD, a high-density development at 1100 W. Ann Arbor Trail on the site of the First Christian Science Church, has faced fierce opposition from residents across Plymouth. Concerns range from traffic and safety to the complete disregard for the city's zoning laws and historic character.

The July 10, 2025 Carlisle Wortman Report identified numerous serious issues with the Final PUD Plan, including:

• Stormwater Management: The plan fails to meet the required 10% passive stormwater treatment. The City Engineer has not approved the current design.

• Lighting: The proposed 20-foot-tall light poles are out of character with the neighborhood. The lighting plan lacks required building-mounted fixtures and fails to meet minimum illumination levels.

• Landscaping: The plan is missing required street trees, foundation plantings, and proper screening for air conditioning units. The bioretention basin is planted with lawn instead of native species needed to filter runoff.

• Mailboxes and Garbage: The mailbox cluster is poorly located and detracts from the single-family character. There's no plan for garbage truck access or turning movements.

• Incomplete Documentation: The plan lacks a soil erosion control plan, loading/unloading zones, and finalized architectural floor plans for the townhomes.

• Public Access Issues: EV charging stations are located on private church property with no clear signage for public use.

• Zoning Violations: The parcel is zoned R-1 (Single-Family Residential). The developer is requesting 20 units, nearly triple what's allowed under current zoning (7 max).

• Setback Violations: Church building side setback is 15' vs. required 30', and front setback is 42' vs. 50' required.

• Townhouse Design: The design does not reflect the single-family appearance called for in the Master Plan.

"This isn't just a delay, it's a signal," said Kathryn Szary, co-founder of www.KeepPlymouthCharming.com. "The developers are clearly feeling the pressure. Our community is organized, energized, and ready to defend what makes Plymouth special."

The cancellation of the July 16 meeting follows a wave of grassroots activism, including the launch of the Keep Plymouth Charming website and the widespread appearance of hundreds of "STOP THE CHAMPION PUD" signs throughout the city. Residents have made it clear: this project is not welcome.

"The developer is clearly trying to get away with doing the bare minimum," said David Pierce, a former federal regulatory analyst. "The community is urging city officials to end the uncertainty and reject the Champion PUD once and for all."

"Furthermore," says Karen Sisolak, former Plymouth City Planning Commission Chair and candidate for the City Commission, "The Champion PUD does not meet the requirements in the PUD ordinance. It fails to provide a true public benefit." Sisolak writes about it on her blog: https://48170.info

"With each postponement, the case against the development grows stronger, and the resolve of Plymouth's residents only deepens," says Szary. "Every delay is a win for Plymouth. "But the real victory will be when this project is withdrawn permanently."

For more information and to get involved, visit: www.KeepPlymouthCharming.com

Media Contacts: Scott Lorenz: scottlorenz@westwindcos.com | 248-705-2214 or Kathryn Szary: kathryn@roguesearch.com