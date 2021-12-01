Wednesday, December 1, 2021

December 1, 2021

Businesses Should Be on the Lookout for Important Trends Coming in 2022

CLAREMONT, CA—Opportunities will abound in 2022 for those who are alert and willing to move past current challenges, according to the Society for the Advancement of Consulting® (SAC). Key trends include adoption of advanced supply chain processes, integration of AI and new technology in new business areas, and an increased focus on the importance of keeping audiences appropriately informed.

The Top Seven Trends Adopted by Successful Supply Chain Executives

"Our best clients are staying ahead of supply chain disruptions," points out Lisa Anderson, president of Claremont, CA-based LMA Consulting Group, Inc and manufacturing expert known for creating supply chain resiliency. "They are substituting materials, developing new products and materials, and partnering with new suppliers. They're also collaborating with customers to reconfigure their supply chain for greater control and flexibility in 2022.

"The most proactive executives are focusing on strategic customers and profitable products as they reconfigure their business," adds Anderson. "They're aligning demand and supply using a Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning (SIOP) process to maximize customer service, resiliency, and scalability. Key customers get the support they want while our best clients raise profitability and strengthen working capital."

"Most importantly, these organizations are no longer relying on hiring talent externally. Instead, they're putting plans in place to develop and retain the talent they have," she adds.

Best Companies Going Big on AI and Chatbots

"Artificial intelligence, machine learning, and bots will be huge. I am already seeing a lot of companies use bots to interact with customers on their website, and that's going to continue to grow into other areas of the business," says Dr. Maynard Brusman, a San Francisco Bay Area consulting psychologist and executive coach.

According to Dr. Brusman, "In the next few years, we will see more and more businesses going digital and using chatbots for marketing and customer service. If you are in tech, it is important to get familiar with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and chatbots."

Dr. Brusman advises his executive coaching and leadership development clients to focus on soft skills like emotional intelligence, social intelligence, and mindful leadership.

Two Ways to Avoid Supply Chain Trouble in The Coming Year

"After a chaotic year, we should be creating stability in 2022. Many companies struggled to secure talent and key materials across their supply chains in 2021, so the focus should remain on attracting the best individuals and safeguarding the right products. Both will remain critical," explains Diane L. Garcia of Lorraine Consulting, LLC. Garcia has over 14 years' experience in operations and supply chain management and is an expert in helping clients improve their unique business processes. She applies cutting-edge supply chain optimization knowledge and implements best practices with manufacturing and distribution companies in North America.

"To secure talent, it's helpful to think about what people want," adds Garcia. "Surveys show that employees are now prioritizing flexibility. I don't see this trend reversing in 2022. To help secure the right products at the right time in the right locations, my clients find a Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning (SIOP) process vital to align their business plans. Without a strategic process like SIOP in place, each function can become siloed, which will lead to trouble."

Video Gaining Importance in B2B and B2C

"Marketing is always evolving. What worked yesterday, may not work today—or tomorrow," says Kathleen McEntee, president of Kathleen McEntee and Associates, Ltd, a full-service marketing firm based in Inland Southern California that helps businesses get the right message to the right audience in the right medium.

"What's clear in both B2B and B2C is that people want to engage," claims McEntee. "People do business with people. Video is a great way to engage people. Your brand, your message, and your story come to life through video. Make sure to include video into your marketing delivery. It can make the difference."

Delivering Accurate, Timely Content Becomes Critical

"Those companies who proactively reached out to their customers and kept them informed over the last two years have built strong lasting relationships that will allow them to thrive as we move past the pandemic," said Linda Popky, president of Redwood Shores, CA-based strategic firm marketing firm Leverage2Market Associates, and author of the book Marketing Above the Noise: Achieve Strategic Advantage with Marketing That Matters.

"Now, more than ever, it's important to maintain open communication channels and to ensure the content is both accurate and timely," she adds. "Developing an effective content delivery strategy is no longer an option but a requirement.

Four Key Trends Every Business Will See

"There are four key business trends that I am observing, said SAC Founder Alan Weiss, PhD. "First, the continuing ability to 'live with' COVID-19 and the need to treat non-vaccinated people differently at events and gatherings. Second, the continuing weakness and possible breakdown of the Chinese economy. Third, the 'excuses'—such as supply chain problems and 'the great resignation'—being used to justify mediocrity and poor service which is driving consumers away.

"Finally, there is the probability inflation will be controlled, as consumers switch from buying products to services," he notes.

About SAC

The Society for the Advancement of Consulting (SAC) is the premier association for independent consulting professionals who subscribe to an industry code of ethics and provide significant consulting results among their clients. Founded by Million Dollar Consulting guru Alan Weiss in 2003, SAC offers a series of in-person and online programs to help consultants share best practices and learn from industry experts and thought leaders in the business world. SAC today has members in 14 countries around the world.

For more information, go to https://www.consultingsociety.com, email info@consultingsociety.com, or call (909) 563-1803.