Building Resilience in a Tsunami of Change: Insights from Dr. Mark van Rijmenam's Now What?: How to Ride the Tsunami of Change

Van Rijmenam stresses that adapting to this environment requires a fundamental mental reprogramming, moving away from linear thinking to embracing exponential literacy. Individuals and organizations must cultivate meta-skills like "learning how to learn" and "adapting how we adapt," fostering curiosity and agility rather than clinging to control or mastery. This shift enables participants to "ride" the tsunami of change instead of being overwhelmed by it.

A major theme in his work is the fusion of technology with ethical and human values. He warns that ignoring ethics risks societal division, loss of trust, and technology's alienating effects, citing real-world concerns such as biased AI judicial tools and disinformation from synthetic media. Instead, ethics should act as an "engine of trusted innovation," integrated by design through cross-disciplinary governance and transparency. Van Rijmenam highlights Singapore's Model AI Governance Framework and Estonia's blockchain-based digital identity system as practical exemplars where values guide innovation without hindering progress.

Interestingly, his approach blends cutting-edge technologies with ancient wisdom, particularly Eastern philosophy. He advocates for adopting concepts like Shoshin (the beginner's mind) from Zen to counterbalance technological speed with presence, detachment from ego, and lifelong openness. This integration, which he calls "technosapience," cultivates wiser systems that complement smart machines with profound human insight.

Van Rijmenam also tackles societal challenges including job displacement and hyper-surveillance, urging proactive redesign of work, lifelong reskilling, wide adoption of digital rights, and the embrace of community resilience networks. For leaders, he recommends embedding ethical foresight deeply into innovation culture, beyond token roles, to truly serve broader societal needs and foster trust.

To navigate misinformation in the digital age, he created the WAVE framework (Watch, Adapt, Verify, Empower), equipping individuals to discern truth amid noise and manipulation and contributing to a digitally fluent, unmanipulable citizenry.

Finally, Van Rijmenam innovates by pairing his book with an AI digital twin that offers interactive coaching, turning passive readers into active learners and demonstrating how AI companions will transform education and personal growth, while also emphasizing that human agency must remain central.

