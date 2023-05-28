Build Your Negativity Vaccine: Protect Your Mind and Energy with Nancy Boyd

From: Nancy Boyd -- Bright Wings Inc. Eugene , OR Sunday, May 28, 2023





In today's world, negativity is everywhere, but fear not! There may not be a ready-made "negativity vaccine," but you can create your own. Join me on this journey to immunity from negativity. Discover the power of energy seeking resolution. Shift away from what feels bad and towards what feels good. Surround yourself with positive influences and minimize contact with energy vampires. Clear your environment and personal space of negative energy. Safeguard your freedom by carefully selecting what enters your mind and space. Embrace your emotions and express them in healthy ways.



Creating your own negativity vaccine requires determination and consistent effort. Your immunity from negativity depends on it. Let's fight off negativity and stay strong!



Stay centered, neutral, and compassionate. Lift others up and resist the lure of drama. If you want another effective tool to remove negativity, Liquid Smudge clears negative energy from your space and uplifts your spirits. Try some today! Bright Wings, Inc. is an empowerment resource company located in Eugene, OR.. For more information about products and services, click here.

