Wednesday, August 13, 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Contact: Mitchell P. Davis



Broadcast Interview Source, Inc.



202) 333-5000



ExpertClick@Gmail.com

Broadcast Interview Source Launches "Interns-On-Call" Connecting PRSSA Students with PR Clients Nationwide

Washington, D.C. — June 18, 2020 — Broadcast Interview Source, Inc. (BIS), publisher of the Yearbook of Experts®, ExpertClick.com, and operator of NewsReleaseWire.com, has announced the launch of Interns-On-Call.com — a new platform designed to connect Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) students with organizations seeking affordable, high-quality communications support.

The initiative invites PRSSA students and recent graduates to create personalized "Skill Pages" showcasing their writing, publicity, social media, and technical expertise. These profiles give potential clients — from PR agencies to private firms — direct access to emerging talent at competitive rates, while offering students valuable real-world experience.

"This program benefits everyone," said Mitchell P. Davis, Editor at Broadcast Interview Source. "Clients get access to fresh, creative talent, and students gain professional exposure and portfolio-building opportunities."

What is a "Skill Page"?

A Skill Page is a customized web profile hosted on ExpertClick.com highlighting the intern's services. Students can apply to create one at www.ExpertClick.com/free. Once active, members can leverage ExpertClick's powerful distribution tools — including NewsReleaseWire.com, which feeds content to Google News and LexisNexis — to maximize visibility for clients.

Additionally, BIS offers NewsTip.com as a fast-track tool for new clients to send press releases for free, automatically creating a profile within the ExpertClick system. Releases can be generated instantly at www.NewsTip.com/Refer/Guest_of_Mitchell_P_Davis.

Featured Interns

Kaitlin Martinez-Hall , earning her Master's in Communication from California State University, offers press release writing, graphic design, and social media management. See her Skill Page: https://www.expertclick.com/19-5198.

Brad Butler, a seasoned PR professional, provides media placement, radio interview production for iHeart Radio, podcast editing, graphic design, video production, and expert use of the ExpertClick system. See his Skill Page: https://www.expertclick.com/19-5131.

Early Success & Social Media Outreach

Although Interns-On-Call.com launched just six days ago, it has already attracted attention within PRSSA circles nationwide. The project's Twitter account — @InternsOnCall — shares completed projects and promotes intern talent directly to the public and media outlets.

Links & Resources:

Apply for a Skill Page: www.ExpertClick.com/free

Submit free press releases: www.NewsTip.com/Refer/Guest_of_Mitchell_P_Davis

Learn more about ExpertClick: www.ExpertClick.com

Follow Interns On Call: www.Twitter.com/InternsOnCall

