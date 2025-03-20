Bringing History to Life: Interview with Where Eagles Fly Author

Historical fiction has a way of connecting us to the past, making history feel real and personal. In an interview with Bookpleasures, David A. Jacinto shares the inspiration behind his novel, Where Eagles Fly. His story isn't just a work of fiction—it's rooted in his own family's history, discovered through years of research. What started as a surprising revelation from his mother in her final days led him on a deep dive into the lives of his great-great-grandparents, Thomas and Annie Wright. Their journey from England to America, intertwined with some of the most pivotal moments in history, became the foundation for his book.

Jacinto didn't just rely on old records and documents. He traveled to England and the American West, walking through the mines, ironworks, and railroad sites where his ancestors lived and worked. He wanted to see firsthand what they experienced. Along the way, he uncovered fascinating details—like an 1869 event that became the first news story ever transmitted globally via transcontinental telegraph. This kind of research gave his novel a depth that history books often miss.

Writing about real people, especially your own ancestors, comes with emotional weight. Jacinto admits that imagining what Thomas and Annie endured was difficult. He wanted readers to feel what they felt, to experience their struggles, hopes, and heartbreaks as if they were living it themselves. One reviewer described the book as capturing both the brutality and beauty of their story—something that meant a lot to him.

Balancing historical accuracy with engaging storytelling is no easy task, but Jacinto found a way to do both. He carefully laid out the events, letters, and historical details before weaving them into a compelling narrative. The result is a book that feels authentic while keeping readers hooked. He also incorporated elements of mystery, making history come alive in a way that's not just informative but exciting.

At its core, Where Eagles Fly is about perseverance, ambition, and survival. Tom Wright, one of the central figures, is determined to achieve greatness despite the harsh realities of his time. His journey reflects the larger story of immigrants coming to America in search of a better life—something many readers can relate to through their own family histories.

Jacinto also tackles some difficult topics, like the treatment of Indigenous people during America's expansion and the exploitation of railroad workers. He portrays these events honestly, showing both the triumphs and the dark side of progress. One powerful subplot follows Black Eagle and his family, real historical figures who fought to preserve their heritage. By including these perspectives, Jacinto ensures that his book tells a fuller, more complex version of history.

In the end, Where Eagles Fly is more than just a historical novel—it's a story about resilience, ambition, and the immigrant experience. Jacinto hopes that readers come away with a greater appreciation for the sacrifices their own ancestors made. His deep research, passion for storytelling, and personal connection to the history make this novel something special. Whether you're a history buff or just love a great story, this is a book worth reading.

