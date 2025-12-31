Bright Wings Press Expands with 2026 Publishing Blitz

Bright Wings Press closed 2025 with a landmark year of publishing, releasing six transformational titles that address the core questions of our time: What are we really hungry for? How do we move from shame to dignity? What does it mean to live whole?

A Year of Transformation

2025 marked a milestone year for Bright Wings Press, with the publication of six titles that tackle some of the most pressing questions of our cultural moment.

The centerpiece of the year was The Healing the Wanting Trilogy, a three-volume exploration that begins with a simple but profound question: In a culture of endless consumption and constant striving, what are you really hungry for?

The trilogy takes readers on a journey from recognition (What You're Really Hungry For) through dignity (From Shame to Dignity) to gratitude (From Grasping to Gratitude), offering not just concepts but practices for living whole.

Alongside the trilogy, Bright Wings Press released three additional titles addressing distinct but complementary themes: Code of the Soul brings systems thinking to personal transformation, Lessons From The Edge focuses on crisis prevention, and Unblockable helps writers decode creative resistance.

The response has been remarkable. Book clubs across diverse communities—from science fiction readers to personal development groups—have embraced these works, generating discussions that bridge personal insight and cultural analysis.

2026: A Year of Expansion

The momentum continues into 2026 with an ambitious publishing schedule that includes:

Monthly releases building on the Healing the Wanting foundation (12 additional volumes in the 15-book series)

New works addressing topics held in reserve during these major projects

Audio book launches across the catalog

across the catalog Translation projects to reach international audiences, with initial releases in French, German, Spanish, and Italian, followed by Chinese, Japanese, and Portuguese editions

Join the Conversation

Bright Wings Press welcomes inquiries from:

Book clubs seeking meaningful, discussion-worthy reads

Event organizers interested in author appearances

Partners and sponsors for translation and audio production projects

Nancy Boyd, Founder of Bright Wings Press, stated: "2025 was a year of bringing long-gestating work into the world. The Healing the Wanting trilogy addresses questions I've been exploring for 10 years, and seeing readers connect with these ideas—from science fiction book clubs to personal development groups—has been deeply gratifying. 2026 will expand this conversation even further."

About Bright Wings Press

Bright Wings Press publishes transformational literature that addresses fundamental questions of human experience: desire, dignity, belonging, and wholeness. Based in Eugene, OR, the press is the publishing imprint of Nancy Boyd, whose work explores the intersection of personal transformation and cultural evolution. Bright Wings Press titles bridge personal insight and cultural analysis, offering readers both philosophical depth and practical wisdom. The press is committed to making transformational work accessible through multiple formats and languages.

Contact Information

For interview requests, review copies, or partnership inquiries:



https://brightwings.com/contact/

Book Club Inquiries:

Speaking Engagements:

Partnership & Sponsorship Opportunities:

High-Resolution Images Available Author headshots, book covers, and event photos available upon request.

Review Copies Available Advanced reading copies available for media and book club organizers.

Discussion Guides Comprehensive discussion guides available for all titles by request:



https://brightwings.com/contact/