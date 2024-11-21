Bridging the Gap: The Mismatch Between What Event Organizers Produce and What Exhibitors Actually Want

Thursday, November 21, 2024

One of the most common challenges in the events industry is the disconnect between what event organizers prioritize as valuable and what exhibitors want. While event organizers often emphasize metrics like total attendee numbers and net square footage of the trade show floor, exhibitors are increasingly focused on reaching specific titles and companies—contacts that will generate leads and revenue. This mismatch creates frustration on both sides, but understanding and addressing it can lead to better outcomes for everyone involved.

Organizers' Perspective: Quantity and Scale Matter

From the organizer's perspective, large attendee numbers and impressive floor space represent the overall success of the event. They think high numbers attract exhibitors, media attention, and future attendees, creating a sense of vibrancy and popularity. Many event organizers believe that more attendees inherently increase the value of the event for exhibitors no matter who they are. This mindset drives their marketing efforts, focusing on broad reach and the overall appeal of the event.

Exhibitors' Perspective: Quality over Quantity

Exhibitors, however, often look at metrics differently. For them, it's not so much about how many people are present but who is attending. They want to connect with decision-makers—people who can influence purchasing within their organizations. If they're aiming to sell an enterprise-level solution, for example, they want to meet key executives from specific industries or companies. It's quality over quantity, and for them, targeted reach is far more valuable than general foot traffic.

Bridging the Gap

So how can organizers and exhibitors get on the same page?

Data Transparency : Organizers should provide more granular data on who attends —demographics, job titles, industries, and companies prior to and after the event . This enables exhibitors to assess the value of participating based on a clear picture of potential leads.

: —demographics, job titles, industries, and companies . This enables exhibitors to assess the value of participating based on a clear picture of potential leads. Shift the KPIs : Instead of measuring success solely by foot traffic or floor size, organizers could start tracking the number of meetings between exhibitors and qualified attendees, lead quality, and post-event revenue generated . These KPIs would be more aligned with exhibitor goals.

: Instead of measuring success solely by foot traffic or floor size, organizers could start . These KPIs would be more aligned with exhibitor goals. Have Marketers Frequently Interface Directly with Exhibitors: Direct collaboration between event marketers and exhibitors could align promotional efforts with exhibitor goals, ensuring targeted attendee engagement. Regular direct communication could help marketers attract the right audience, making exhibitors feel valued as partners. This collaborative approach boosts exhibitor satisfaction, repeat participation, and event success by addressing exhibitors' specific needs and objectives.

In a world where every marketing dollar counts, event organizers who understand and respond to exhibitor expectations around targeted marketing and attendee quality will create events that better satisfy their stakeholders. This shift will foster stronger, long-lasting relationships and help both organizers and exhibitors achieve greater success.