Bookin’ IT to Host Local Author, David Martorano M.D. at a Book Signing of his Sci-fi Debut Novel Immortality: Epocalypse

All Proceeds to Benefit 'Iris Clubhouse' and 'CASA' of Casper

"This post-apocalyptic tale makes for a thrilling ride to a life of robot rule and beyond."—John J. Kelly, Detroit Free Press

Casper, WY—Bookin' IT is hosting a book signing with local author, Dr. David Martorano who has penned IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse. The event will take place on Friday, September 27, 2024 from

4-7pm.

Bookin' IT is located at:



118 East 2nd Street



Casper, WY 82601

Patrons can bring their own book or purchase one at the event. All proceeds for the evening will go to

Iris Clubhouse which helps individuals significantly impacted by mental illness. Also benefiting from the event will be CASA which speaks for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the juvenile court system. The author works with both organizations in his capacity as a psychiatrist and medical doctor. Refreshments will be provided by Queen B Charcuterie.

A prolific writer, Martorano will soon release the sequel with the title, Immortality: Damnation which promises to explore the boundaries of artificial intelligence well into the future and will discuss both books at the signing.

IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse, is a gripping page-turner that transports the reader to 2063. David Martorano explores the deepest questions of the human soul and the ethical quandaries of eternal life in his debut fiction novel. He takes readers on journey that will challenge their perception of life, death, and what it means to be truly human.

Listen to a sample of the audiobook, narrated by Daniel Davis here Davis is best known for portraying Niles the butler on the sitcom The Nanny, and for his two guest appearances as Professor Moriarty on Star Trek: The Next Generation, affecting an upper-class English accent for both roles.

Watch the stunning new book trailer narrated by Daniel Davis here





Now an Amazon bestselling book in the Mystery and Science Fiction category, IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse takes place in the aftermath of the Epocalypse, where the futuristic Colony of Babylon stands as an isolated utopia, shielded by two powerful super AIs. In this haven, advanced technologies grant unparalleled luxuries, and the promise of immortality seems within reach for a select few. Beyond Babylon's borders, the New Amish, a deeply spiritual community, have renounced all technology. They are devoted to eradicating what they see as the Abominations of Babylon, which they believe defy nature and the divine. At the center of this conflict is MARTIN, the world's first super AI. Decades after MARTIN unleashed the Epocalypse, nearly bringing humanity to extinction, the New Amish face a dire choice: to form an unholy alliance with the AI and combat technology with technology.

"A completely captivating epic saga – and an invitation to consider all possibilities of AI…Brilliant!" —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer, 5-Stars

"This is not a book about God. It is not a book about atheism, either," Dr. Martorano states. "It is an exploration of Man's view of himself and the lens through which he perceives a life beyond that of his mortal self. It is a cautionary tale. Like a toddler with a handgun, or Oppenheimer's Manhattan Project, human beings invite disastrous consequences when capability outstrips competence."

"This is a prescient thriller that will leave one breathless and wanting to read again!" —Kathryn Picard, Librarian Book Connoisseur, 5-Stars

Dr. Martorano's novel is a captivating exploration of the human spirit, grappling with the deepest questions of existence and the moral dilemmas of eternal life. As the clash between technological progress and spiritual conviction escalates, the quest to define immortality, divinity, and the essence of humanity is intertwined with the mysterious nature of consciousness. IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse is a profound look into humanity and the very real future we could be facing.

"A compelling, frightening look into the future as A.I. rules the world and determines outcomes. 'IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse' delves into the inherent conflict between seeking eternal life through the use of machines and trying to live without them. This post-apocalyptic tale makes for a thrilling ride to a life of robot rule and beyond." —John J. Kelly, Detroit Free Press

IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse, Available on Amazon in kindle, paperback and hardcover. WY KNot Publishing. Published July 20, 2024. Visit the author's website: https://immortalitythenovel.com/

About Iris Clubhouse:

Iris Clubhouse is a dedicated nonprofit organization committed to enhancing health, broadening opportunities, and overcoming social and economic isolation for individuals significantly impacted by mental illness.

?With inspiration drawn from over 350 community-based social rehabilitative programs around the world known as clubhouses, Iris Clubhouse emphasize a strong sense of belonging and acceptance. The Clubhouse Model approach has been adopted in nearly 40 states, serving over 60,000 members. They are proud to be a part of a national movement championing the dignity and rights of people with serious mental illness. At Iris Clubhouse, they strive to create a supportive community where everyone is valued and empowered to achieve their fullest potential. For more information visit: https://www.irisclubhouse.org/about

About CASA:

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Natrona County is a caring, non-profit organization that speaks for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the juvenile court system. CASA recruits, trains, and supports volunteers drawn from a diverse population to provide this service. The volunteer then becomes an official part of the judicial proceedings, working alongside the guardian ad litems and social workers as an appointed office of the court and as a voice for that child. The CASA volunteers speak exclusively for the child's best interests. For more information visit: https://www.casaofnatronacounty.net/