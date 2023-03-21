BookPublicists Zoom Meeting WED. MAR. 22 6:30 PST

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Join the Book Publicists of Southern California for an Exciting Zoom Meeting on Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 PM PST: "Let's Make Some Magic at the LA Times Festival of Books!"

LOS ANGELES, CA (March 21, 2023) - The Book Publicists of Southern California (BPSC) are gearing up for the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books on April 22-23, and they're inviting you to their next Zoom meeting on Wednesday, March 22 at 6:30 PM PST. This meeting will feature insightful presentations from industry experts, including Mitch Davis of ExpertClick, Olympia LePoint, and Dr. Jeffery Benton.

Mitchell Davis from ExpertClick.com will kick off the program, sharing his 30 years of experience working with Irwin Zucker and many BPSC members. Mitch will discuss how TikTok and YouTube have changed the way the internet works and introduce www.ExpertTOK.com, a platform where bona fide influencers get paid to send news releases and syndicate their blogs. For more information on ExpertTOK, visit www.ExpertTOK.com or reach out to Mitch at 202-333-5000.

The meeting will also feature presentations from Olympia LePoint, who will provide insights on how not to be overwhelmed at the book fair, and Dr. Jeffery Benton, who will share strategies for marketing yourself and your books at the festival. Join BPSC to learn more about preparing for the festival and how to showcase your book at Booth 955 during the event.

The LA Times Festival of Books is one of the largest book festivals in the world, now in its 28th year. With over 50,000 attendees, the two-day event offers an unparalleled opportunity for authors to connect with potential buyers, producers, directors, screenwriters, and literary agents. BPSC is committed to helping its members maximize their exposure by sharing the cost of the booth and offering various promotional packages.

Founded by the late Irwin Zucker, the Book Publicists of Southern California is a professional organization dedicated to supporting authors, publishers, and publicists in their promotional efforts. BPSC offers educational events, networking opportunities, and valuable resources for its members, helping them navigate the ever-changing world of book publicity and promotion. By joining BPSC, you become part of a community that understands the importance of effective communication and collaboration in the literary world.

Don't miss this opportunity to learn from industry experts and prepare for success at the LA Times Festival of Books. To attend the Zoom meeting, follow the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86472703323?pwd=TThVbkNDL3dOZFlEcHl0cFN5N3hKUT09 (Meeting ID: 864 7270 3323, Passcode: 179474). For more information about BPSC and the promotional packages available for the festival, visit www.bookpublicists.org or contact Dr. Jeffrey Benton at lightthc@gmail.com, (310) 600-6436.

