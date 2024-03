From: Edward Segal -- 'Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them' Washintgon DC , DC Monday, March 11, 2024

This is a preview of Edward Segal's bestselling book, "Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them." Segal is the country's top expert on the history of whistle-stop trains and their impact on politics, elections, journalism, and culture. Segal, a former aide to Democratic and Republican presidential candidates and members of Congress, is one of the few people who organized a modern-day whistle-stop campaign train tour for a politician. About Edward Segal Edward Segal is the nation’s top expert on the history of campaign trains, and their impact of elections, politics, journalism, and culture. He is one of the few people who has planned a modern-day whistle-stop campaign train tour and served as a campaign manager, press secretary, and aide to Democratic and Republican presidential and congressional candidates.