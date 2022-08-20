Book Solves Two 40-Year-Old Murder Mysteries, ‘Without Redemption’ Shows How & Why Bill Bonin Covered for Accomplice

Los Angeles, CA—A new historical biography of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, Without Redemption: Creation & Deeds of Freeway Killer Bill Bonin, His Five Accomplices & How One Who Escaped Justice, solves two 40-year-old murder mysteries and unlocks how one day, during Bonin's ten-month murder spree, had a profound impact on many lives and later events. Employing a treasure trove of long hidden investigative documents, Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. and Michael B. Butler were also able to shine a new light on how the notorious Bonin thought, felt, planned and viewed the world.

In the aftermath of Bonin's final arrest, in June 1980, there was scant hard evidence for prosecutors to charge Bonin with and detectives knew nothing about any of his accomplices. Slowly the pieces fell into place, but over six-months later many holes existed Bonin's trial loomed ahead. Without Redemption, using documents from variety of sources, including Bonin's own writings, brings the reader into the back and forth with witnesses, lawyers, media, jailhouse snitches, friends, friends, family, inmates at Los Angeles Men's Central Jail and Bonin's co-murderers.

—How childhood abuse & Vietnam War service helped create what followed.

—How Bonin manipulated California judicial, mental health & prison systems for nine years before the killings.

—Interviews of Bonin, Miley & Munro with Vonda Pelto, Ph.D. before, during & after his Los Angeles trial.

—Bonin's jailhouse writings offer new perspective on his brutality, methods, thoughts and personality.

—How & Why Bonin covered for accomplice Eric Wijnaendts, who helped him with two murders.

—How & Why March 24, 1980, is a key date in the Bill Bonin story.

Watch the Without Redemption Book Trailer at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0URvlYN9Tbw





