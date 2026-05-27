Book Reveals Why Laughing Is One of the Best Things You Can Do for Health

Most people know that laughing feels good. But what a lot of people don't know is that laughing is also one of the most powerful things you can do for your body and your mind. Now, Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, a licensed clinical psychologist and author, is sharing the science and the simple steps behind laughter in her new book, Laugh More, Live More, available today on Amazon in both Kindle e-book and paperback formats.

The research is clear. Laughing lowers stress hormones, strengthens the immune system, reduces pain, and can help bring blood pressure down. It pulls people together, lifts a low mood, and gives the body a real boost. And yet, most adults laugh far less than children do. Dr. Farrell wrote this book because she wanted to give everyday readers a way to bring more laughter back into their lives, using real science in plain language anyone can understand.

One of the most talked-about features of the book is a suggested daily outline that any reader can put to work right away. It doesn't require special equipment, a gym membership, or even a lot of time. Just a few minutes a day can make a real difference. The outline walks readers through tested, practical ways to invite more laughter into their mornings, their afternoons, and their evenings. Whether someone lives alone, with a family, or in an assisted living setting, these steps are built to work for real people with real lives.

"Laughing is not just something that happens to you. It is something you can choose. And when you make that choice every day, your whole life can start to feel different."

-- Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, Laugh More, Live More

Laugh More, Live More also walks readers through the reasons why adults stop laughing as much as they used to, and what that costs them over time. Dr. Farrell explains, in clear and caring language, what actually happens inside the body when someone laughs. Readers will also find out how laughter can strengthen their closest relationships and help them feel less alone on hard days. It's even proven helpful in pain management.

The book covers:

• Why children laugh so much more than adults, and what that difference means for health

• What the science says about what happens in your body when you laugh

• How laughter builds stronger connections with the people in your life

• Easy, real-world ways to find more humor even when the day is tough

• A simple daily plan designed for people of all ages and all walks of life

"We are living in a stressful world," says Dr. Farrell. "People are overwhelmed, burned out, and lonely. Laughter is one of the few things that is free, available to everyone, and proven to help. I wanted to put that tool in people's hands in a way they could actually use."

Laugh More, Live More is available now on Amazon as a Kindle e-book and in paperback.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dr. Patricia A. Farrell is a licensed clinical psychologist, author, and speaker with decades of experience helping people understand how their minds work and how to live better. She is the author of multiple books on psychology, health, and personal growth. She writes regularly on Medium and on her Patreon platform, Dr. Farrell Unplugged. Dr. Farrell is known for making the science of the mind easy to understand for everyday readers.

ABOUT THE BOOK

Title: Laugh More, Live More

Author: Dr. Patricia A. Farrell

Publisher: Independent (Amazon KDP)

Formats Available: Kindle E-Book and Paperback

Release Date: May 27, 2026

Genre: Nonfiction / Self-Help / Health and Wellness